‘Beastars’ Final Season Finally Gets First Trailer, Introduces Highly-Anticipated Hybrid Villain Melon

Legoshi (Chikahiro Kobayashi) unleashes his rage in Beastars Season 3 Part 1 (2024), Orange

Good news, fellow Melon fans! It may have taken three years since the series’ received its finale announcement, but thanks to Beastars’ upcoming final season finally getting its first trailer, audiences have been given their first look at Netflix and Studio Orange’s animated take on the aforementioned half-breed villain.

Masked Melon (Koji Okino) hold Legoshi (Chikahiro Kobayashi) at knife point in Beastars Season 3 Part 1 (2024), Orange

Debuting on Netflix’s various social media pages on November 5th, the first official look at Beastars‘ third and final season showcases some of the new characters who are set to not only make their debut, but also play a role in uncovering a long-hidden secret regarding Legoshi’s (CV: Chikahiro Kobayashi – Shion Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku) genetic background.

As revealed in the trailer, roughly 36-years prior to the series’ start, Legoshi’s komodo dragon grandfather Gosha (CV: Shigeru Chiba – Love God in The 100 Girlfriends) served as a police officer alongside then-Beastar candidate Yaha (CV: Shinichiro Miki – Kisuke Urahara in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War).

At the time, the duo shared a dream of becoming co-Beastars in order to prove that different species could peacefully co-exist. Unfortunately, this would never come to be, as Gosha would eventually abandon this path after he fell in love with Legoshi’s grandmother, the gray-wolf Toki, and miraculously got her pregnant with a komodro dragon-wolf hybrid daughter, Leano, who would eventually go on to have a hybrid child of her own in the form of the aforementioned Legoshi.

Suffice to say, this reveal that Legoshi is not a ‘pure breed’ is not one the young protagonist will want getting out.

Young Yayha (Shinichiro Miki) and Gosha (Shigeru Chiba) in Beastars Season 3 Part 1 (2024), Orange

From there, the trailer turns to Yahya, who despite still feeling betrayed by his friend’s decision to ‘walk away’ from their dream has found himself reaching out to Gosha for help with an ongoing case.

But when this attempt to recruit his old partner ultimately fails, Yahya turns to Gosha’s grandson Legoshi instead, ultimately enlisting him to go undercover and track down the culprit behind a recent string of carnivore incidents, fan-favorite sociopath Melon (CV: Kouji Okino – Thalim in Shaman King: Flowers)

Melon (Koji Okino) in Beastars Season 3 Part 1 (2024), Orange

Best described as the unforgettable half-leopard, half-gazelle Joker to Legoshi’s half-wolf, half-komodo dragon Batman, Melon is a hybrid with an insatiable appetite for murder, which he usually accomplishes by way of psychologically manipulating his victims into trusting him.

The latest leader of the local lion mafia, the Shishigumi, Melon rules over them with an iron fist, most notably by withholding their food in order to keep them under his control.

Melon (Koji Okino) in Beastars Season 3 Part 1 (2024), Orange

Per the trailer’s final frames, the ‘Season 3 Part 1’ half of Netflix and Studio Orange’s animated adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s Beastars is currently set to unleash its inner animal worldwide on December 5th.

