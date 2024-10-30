CEO Launches A New Chapter Of The ‘Miraculous’ Universe With A Villain Deadlier Than Hawk Moth And New Superheroes: “This Will Be Broadcast Over The Next Ten Years”

Ladybug and Cat Noir in the Intro Poster of Miraculous The Movie- (screenshot): Netflix 2023 Credit: Netflix.com

The Miraculous Universe is set for an overhaul, as announced by the new CEO of Miraculous Corp, Andy Yeatman. The announcement came during the celebration of the franchise’s 10th anniversary on October 19, 2024. According to the CEO, Miraculous will go global, with new superheroes from all over the world.

Hawk Moth fighting with Ladybug in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 (2023), Netflix

The universe has focused primarily on the Paris-based show Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir in the last decade. The series follows two teenagers, Marinette and Adrien, who acquire superpowers after being chosen by magical jewels called Miraculouses. The two struggle with regular teenage problems while also fighting a supervillain called Hawk Moth (Adrien’s father Gabriel) who uses the power of the Butterfly Miraculous to turn regular Parisians into Sentimonsters.

The stage for the revamping was set after Hawk Moth’s destruction in the fifth season. Adrien was also revealed as a Sentimonster while Marinette’s friend Lila acquired the dreaded Butterfly Miraculous. Ladybug will, therefore, need external help in the upcoming sixth season and the rest of the new chapter.

The trailer for Miraculous season 6 (2025), Netflix

“Ladybug will meet an enemy much more dangerous than Hawk Moth. There will also be five new heroes who will arrive in the universe of Miraculous, and they will come from all over the world, notably from Africa, Asia, and America. This will be broadcast over the next ten years,” Producer, Jeremy Zag told Journal des Femmes.

Zag remains at the helm of the creative side of Miraculous after his studio, Zag Heroes, merged with the French Indie giant Mediawan to become Miraculous Corp. He is the majority shareholder of the new company which is now solely responsible for producing Miraculous. Miraculous Corp is currently producing the sixth and seventh seasons of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir which will introduce the new era of the franchise.

The new chapter will feature much-changed physical appearances of the much-grown Marinette (Ladybug) and Adrien (Cat Noir). The two superheroes will leave Francoise Dupoint College and join high school, so fans can look forward to new locations. The changes will start appearing in Season 6, whose release has now been pushed to 2025. Jeremy Zag recently shared a glimpse of Ladybug’s new look on Instagram, suggesting it will dominate the new chapter.

The exact number of projects in the new chapter hasn’t been revealed, but some rumors suggest it will include 10 new seasons. Yeatman also told Variety that the franchise is working on another TV movie based in Rio which will be released in 2025. He also confirmed that the new chapter will have a feature film which, unlike Miraculous: The Movie, will only be partially set in Paris.

Lady Dragon and Stellar Force are the only revealed identities of the new superheroes. The details of their superpowers and origins weren’t given, but they are likely to make their debut in Season 6. Yeatman also confirmed that the next chapter will feature new locations including Rio and Tokyo. There was also mention of a live-action series, although the details are unclear.

“We think there’s a lot of room to expand further in different areas that we haven’t tapped in yet. We’ll be introducing brand new characters that the creative team has developed and in some cases have created and playing around with internally for many years…You might imagine Ladybug helping to introduce (Lady Dragon and Stellar Force), but there’ll be new characters with their own team, their own friends, their own crushes, set in their own cities, with their own superpowers, set in different iconic locations,” Yeatman said.

The new chapter of Miraculous Ladybug will also be animated using the more powerful Unreal Engine, unlike the previous installments which used Maya. The new-look franchise will have better quality visuals and more locations in the backdrop rather than just Paris. The creative team, however, remains unchanged with Thomas Astruc and Nathanaël Bronn still working on the project. Other rumors also suggest that Chloe Paye is the new screenwriter for Season 6.