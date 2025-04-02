‘Kaiju No. 8’ Drops Season 2 Featuring Debut Of Fan-Favorite Defense Captain, Confirms International Theater Dates For ‘Recon Mission’ Recap Film

First Division Captain Gen Narumi (Koki Uchiyama) puts on his game face in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (2025), Production I.G.

Make way, kaijus! As part of the recent AnimeJapan event, the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force has authorized the declassification of a new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2’s fast-approaching sortie date.

Kafka Hibeno (Masaya Fukunishi) in Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon (2025), Production I.G.

RELATED: Shueisha Unleashes New ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Trailer, Reveals Anime Will Be First To Be Streamed On Twitter

This latest look at the next chapter in Production I.G.’s animated take on Naoya Matsumoto’s best-selling sci-fi story was unveiled to eager fans on AnimeJapan’s Red stage courtesy of the voice actors for Kafka Hibeno (CV: Masaya Fukunishi – Ken Ryuuguuji in Tokyo Revengers), Reno Ichikawa (CV: Wataru Katou – Rentarou Aijou in The 100 Girlfriends), Third Division Vice Captain Soshiro Hoshina (CV: Kengo Kawanishi – Taiga Tsugeura in Wind Breaker) and the newest addition to the cast, First Division Captain Gen Narumi (CV: Koki Uchiyama – Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia).

Its story set to cover the end of the series’ fourth Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc and its the beginning of its subsequent fifth The Kaiju Weapon arc, this latest look at Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 kicks off in the aftermath of Kaiju No. 10’s destruction of the Tachikawa base, with Kafka’s kaiju-identity now revealed following his stopping of the Yoju-Bomb.

With his secret now completely out in the open, Kafka is approached by the Director General of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, Isao Shinomiya (CV: Tesshou Genda – Sagwan in Beastars), who informs the hero that, in light of recent events, he will now be held to the same standard as other kaijus: Prove your usefulness as a weapon or die.

Kafka Hibeno (Masaya Fukunishi) learns his fate in Kaju No.8 Season 2 (2025), Production I.G.

RELATED: New ‘Panty &Stocking With Garterbelt’ Season 2 Teaser Introduces Lead Duo’s Male Counterparts, Confirms Official Release Date

Following a momentary loss of control in front of Shinomiya, Kafka is soon after transferred to the First Division in order to receive even more combat training under the watchful eyes of the unit’s leader, the ‘World’s Strongest Anti-Kaiju’ combatant, Captain Gen Narumi, who is readily prepared to take him down if necessary.

At first glance, Narumi seems like little more than a lazy otaku who loves to nothing else but play video games and build Mobile Suit Gundam model kits. However, underneath his fanatical facade lies a man who knows when to get serious, his Kaiju No. 1 weapon and trusty Bayonet always on hand to give a proper show of force to any and all kaijus who may come his way.

First Division Captain Gen Narumi (Koki Uchiyama) plays his BS5 in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (2025), Production I.G.

Alongside this new trailer, series animation house Production I.G. also released a series of stills from the then-upcoming Hoshina’s Holiday one-off episode, as released alongside the Season 1 compilation film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon.

Written by Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma mangaka Yuto Tsukuda, the episode, per a synopsis provided by Crunchyroll, centers on “a day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force.”

“After spending so long training, Reno Ichikawa has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with free time,” it explains. “He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu Furuhashi (CV: Yuuki Shin – Takemichi Hanagaki in Tokyo Revengers)! But then things go in an unexpected direction…”

Third Division Vice Captain Soushirou Hoshina (Kengo Kawanishi) in Hoshina’s Day Off (2025), Production I.G.

For those that want a quick refresher before Kaiju No.8 Season 2 premiere in July, the aforementioned Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is now out on a three-week run in Japanese theaters.

Meanwhile, the film will later hit North America for just three-days, with sub and dub screenings currently planned for April 13th, 15th, and 16th.

Further, it will also receive a release in Australia and New Zealand beginning on April 10th, as well as a run in the UK and Ireland starting on April 16th.

Iharu Furuhashi (Shin Yuki) rough houses with Reno Ichikawa (Wataru Katou) in Hoshina’s Day Off (2025), Production I.G.

New Kaiju No.8 manga simulpub chapters drop on Shuesiha’s MangaPlus and Viz’s Shonen Jump apps every other Thursday at 11:00 am est/8:00 am pst

NEXT: Deku Pushes One For All Past Its Limits In New Release Date Trailer ‘My Hero Academia’s Final Season

Nerdigans Inc. By Since 2015, Nerdigans Inc. has provided in depth coverage of just about every ongoing manga from One Piece to ... More about Nerdigans Inc.