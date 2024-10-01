Madhouse Officially Announces Second Season Of ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’

Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki) encourages Fern (Kana Ichinose) to look towards their future in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 "It Would Be Embarrassing When We Meet Again" (2024), Madhouse

The journey continues – as the manga is gearing up to have the titular elf and her party cconfront the Empire’s Shadow Warriors, the anime adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has officially received the greenlight for its second season.

Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), Fern (Kana Ichinose) and Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi) in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11 “Winter in the Northern Lands” (2023), Madhouse

RELATED: Madhouse Confirms Release Window For ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ Anime Adaptation

The news of Frieren’s return was officially announced during the anime’s first anniversary event, as held on September 28th at the TOHO Cinema location in Tokyo.

Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), Fern (Kana Ichinose) and Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi) celebrate Frieren’s birthday in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 18 “First Class Mage Exam” (2023), Madhouse

Thereat, animation studio Madhouse unveiled a brief teaser video depicting Frieren’s (CV: Atsumi Tanazaki – Iroha Inukai in Wonderful Precure!) bag, her apprentice Fern’s (CV: Kana Ichinose – Uka Ishimori in Honey Lemon Soda) staff, and the warrior Stark’s (CV: Chiaki Kobayashi – Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku) axe sitting under the shade of a tree.

This visual giving a tranquil impression of the trio’s next adventure, the video ultimately concludes with Frieren reiterating her final line of Season 1: “Shall we continue our journey??”

RELATED: ‘Shimoneta’ Publisher Shogakukan To Use AI Translations For New Light Novel Reading App ‘Novelus’

Produced by Madhouse and adapted from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s fantasy adventure manga of the same name, the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End concluded with the immortal elven mage Frieren and her apprentice Fern completing the First Class Mage Exam in Äußerst.

Set to kick off right where the story left off, the second season will see the Frieren, Fern, and Stark setting out for the treacherous wilds of the Northern Plateau.

Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki) gives Fern (Kana Ichinose) a head pat in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 28 “It Would Be Embarrassing When We Meet Again” (2024), Madhouse

Following the announcement of the second season, Kanehito and Tsukasa shared a joint statement celebrating the news, itself accompanied by an original illustration depicting Frieren walking alongside her fellow members of the now-defunct Hero’s Party – the Hero Himmel, the corrupt priest Heiter, and the dwarf warrior Eisen.

“The second season of the TV anime has been decided to be produced!” exclaimed the pair, as machine translated by DeepL. “We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in the anime who has created this wonderful anime. As viewers, we are looking forward to watching Frieren set off on her next journey. Please continue to support Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.”

Shogakukan’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Eisen, Heiter, Himmel and Frieren as depicted by Abe Tsukasa via official website

Follow us on MSN for more exclusive content.

NEXT: English Localizers Furious Over Japanese Publisher Shogakukan’s Decision To Use AI Translations For Light Novels: “They Don’t Care About The Works They’re Ruining”