‘Psyren’ Finally Getting Anime Adaptation 15 Years After Series End, Mangaka Toshiaki Iwashiro Confirms He Was “Involved In The Script”

Ageha and Sakurako stand united on Toshiaki Iwashiro's color page to Psyren Chapter 112 "Survival" (2010), Shueisha

Psyren fans, it is finally happening – nearly fifteen years after the original manga was cancelled due to lack of interest, Shueisha has gifted fans with what might be the biggest announcement of the year and confirmed that Toshiaki Iwashiro’s supernatural series is finally getting an anime.

Ageha Yoshina rushes to the aid of Sakurako Amamiya on Toshiaki Iwashiro’s cover to Psyren Vol. 12 “Blood and Resolution” (2010), Shueisha

Considered a cult classic manga among fans, Psyren centers on Ageha Yoshina, a student at Shriakou High School who after picking up randomly ringing payphone on his way home from work is suddenly presented with a unique, pure red calling card reading nothing more than the word ‘Psyren’.

Initially confused by the entire affair, Ageha soon receives a follow-up call to his own cell phone and upon answering is forcefully teleports him to the titular Psyren, an apocalyptic alternate dimension where he must fight to not only survive, but also unravel the mystery world’s true nature, as doing so is the only way to save his childhood friend Sakurako Amamiya from being trapped therein forever by

Ageha Yoshina has his first encounter with the mysterious creature known as Nemesis Q in Psyren Chapter 1 “Urban Legend” (2007), Shueisha. Words and art by Toshiaki Iwashiro.

In rolling out Psyren‘s anime future, series production studio Satelight unveiled the adaptation’s first trailer via its newly launched official website, its brief sub-one-minute runtime presenting a real-world mock-up of the very phone booth Ageha first answers at the start of his adventure.

Per said website, the series will be directed by Katsumi Ono (I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!), see script work from Shin Yoshida (Naruto: Shippuuden), and feature character designs by Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War animator Shiro Ookuma.

アニメ『PSYREN -サイレン-』ティザーPV第1弾

Offering a statement and original illustration in honor of his manga finally getting an animated treatment, as published via the anime’s new website, Iwashiro beamed, “It’s finally happening—PSYREN is getting an anime!”

“I’m overjoyed that I can finally share this news with my parents and family, something I wasn’t able to do about 15 years ago.

Ageha Yoshina, Sakurako Amamiya, Hiryu Asaga, Oboro Mochizuki, and Kabuto Kirisaki assemble on Toshiaki Iwashiro’s cover page to Psyren Chapter 17 “Tatsuo” (2008), Shueisha

“Several young editors and anime production staff have come up to me with a fiery gleam in their eyes, telling me they loved PSYREN when they were teenagers. Knowing that those same people, now grown, are involved in bringing this anime to life fills me with nothing but gratitude and emotion.”

Drawing his celebration to a close, the mangaka ultimately asserted, “I truly hope the excitement and thrill of PSYREN reaches everyone! I also had the opportunity to be involved in the script, and like all of you, I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing Ageha and the rest of the cast come to life—moving and speaking on screen.”

‘Psyren’ mangaka Toshiaki Iwashiro celebrates the news that his series will finally be getting an anime

At present, the Psyren anime is set to premiere some time in 2026.

Meanwhile, Shueisha will be commemorating the series’ green-lighting with a full reprint of the manga’s 16 volume run, am English version of which has yet to be confirmed by Viz Media.

