DC To Celebrate April Fool’s Day 2025 With ‘Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly’ One-Shot – Yes, Seriously

Harley Quinn attempts to pull a prank on Ben Caldwell's variant cover to Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

In a move so baffling that it’s genuinely hard to believe it’s even real, DC has announced that they will be celebrating the upcoming 2025 edition of April Fool’s Day by publishing the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, an aptly-named one-shot whose contents will center entirely – you guessed it – on the topic of flatulence.

Harley Quinn breaks wind on Ted Brandt & Ro Stein’s cover to Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

News of the one-shot’s production first bubbled to the surface thanks to DC’s December 20th reveal of their March 2025 solicits.

Therein, tucked far below such potentially promising teases as those given for Absolute Flash Vol. 1 #1, which will introduce the world to that universe’s incarnation of the Scarlet Speedster, and Justice League Unlimited Vol. 1 #5, its story apparently set to see the titular team team-up with the full might of the Legion of Doom, was a surprise listing for the Fartacular.

Set to be penned by Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville Vol. 1 writer Joanne Starer and illustrated by the Tales of the Titans: Beast Boy Vol. 1 #1 artist duo of Ted Brandt & Ro Stein, the one-shot will…honestly, there’s no way to summarize its solicit in a way that’s both succinct and makes sense, so let’s just let it to speak for itself:

“I’ve been holding in all my very worst bits of bubble guts for the last 32 years, and it’s all been leading up to this epic expulsion!” exclaims the book’s description. “Your nose will never be the same! You’ll gag, you’ll cry, you’ll feel things you ain’t never felt before! This fine publication is a celebration of all things passed, pre-scent, and toot-ure. Sequential art’s place in the annals of history is about to change with the release of the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, a comic that promises to have the highest concentration of gas per page (GPP) ever committed to print. Emphasis on committed, because everyone who worked on this comic is getting thrown into Dr. Fartley’s Home for No-Good Gassy Gals ’n’ Guys. Read the comic that Abraham Lincoln called ‘a joy from fart to finish’ moments before he died!”

“WARNING,” it concludes, “We aren’t kidding. If you are grossed out by farts, then this comic isn’t for you (and that’s perfectly okay!…though I am judging you!). Unless you want to put your feelings to the test…in which case this comic is for you”.

Harley Quinn falls under the sway of the magical fruit on Amanda Conner’s variant cover to Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

In typical comic book industry fashion, alongside a standard cover illustrated by the aforementioned Brandt & Stein – its artwork depicting a cabaret-dancing Harley Quinn breaking wind in a particularly strong fashion – the book will also receive two variant covers, as provided by legendary Harley Quinn Vol. 3 artist Amanda Conner and Wednesday Comics: Wonder Woman Vol. 1 Ben Caldwell, respectively.

And…really, what else is there to say about the book? It’s an entire one-shot centered on farts – in a way that’s admittedly meant to be comedic, but honestly comes off as a bit fetishistic – starring Harley Quinn. It’s exactly what it says on the tin.

(But hey, at the very least it’ll be more entertaining than anything Tom King has written during his DC tenure.)

To that end, for those who wish to get a whiff of the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly for whatever reason (you do you, dear reader), the one-shot is currently looking at a release date of March 26th, 2025.

