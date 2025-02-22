For First Time In Over 20 Years, DC And Marvel Comics To Crossover Once Again In Upcoming Pair Of One-Shots

Dark Claw rushes into battle on Jim Lee's variant cover to DC Versus Marvel Omnibus (2025), DC/Marvel Comics

Due either to a desperate desire to sell more books or a genuine desire to provide some decent fan-service, DC and Marvel Comics have announced that for the first time in more than two decades, their respective rosters of costumed characters are set to once again join forces for another multiversal adventure.

The total membership of both respective teams rushes forth in JLA/Avengers (2003), DC Comics/Marvel Comics. Words by Kurt Busiek, art by George Pérez and Tom Smith.

The Big Two’s upcoming crossover plans were first announced by each publisher’s respective Editor-in-Chief, Marie Javins for DC and CB Cebulski for Marvel Comics, while making a speaking appearance at the 2025 edition of the Comics Professional Retail Organization’s (ComicsPRO) annual retailer summit.

Per recaps of their talk provided by BleedingCool‘s Rich Johnston, following a reflection on the success of the recent DC Versus Marvel and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age omnibus printings, Cebulski teased, “We really enjoyed working together. This was a really good project to have done, but I think there’s another white whale that we got.”

Playfully asked “There’s another white whale?” by Javins, the Marvel EiC then asserted, “Another crossover, a modern crossover. Are you up for it?”, in doing so drawing a roar of applause from attending crowd.

The Amalgam Universe is born in Marvel Versus DC Vol. 1 #3 “Round Three” (1996), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Ron Marz, art by Dan Jurgens, Claudio Casteliini, Joe Rubinstein, Paul Neary, Gregory Wright, and Bill Oakley.

At current, exact details regarding the nature of the upcoming crossover, such as its plot, involved characters, and creative teams, are unsurprisingly being kept under wraps.

But in providing one bit of relevant information, according to ComicsBeat‘s Heidi MacDonald, Cebulski and Javins did confirm that the event would play out sometime in 2025 across a set of two one-shots aptly named Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel.

Notably, when said issues finally hit shelves later this year, it will mark the first time since 2003’s Kurt Busiek-penned, George Pérez-illustrated JLA/Avengers series that the two comic book publishers have worked together to produce an official crossover between their lines (While the Amalgam universe Spider-Boy, a mash-up of Ben Reilly and Conner Kent, has made a few background cameos through Marvel Comics’ various Spider-Verse books, these exist more as ‘nods to the audience’ than actually endorsed appearances.

Superman wields the might of Mjolnir and Captain America’s shield on George Perez’s cover to JLA/Avengers (2003), DC/Marvel Comics

Interestingly, this news comes just a little under four months after current Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort told fans that the reason for the publisher’s ongoing drought of DC collaborations was due to the fact that, simply put, the Disney subsidiary “isn’t all that interested in doing a lot of crossovers”

“DC for the last several years has seemed much more open to doing them” wrote Brevoort in the November 4th edition of his Man With A Hat Substack blog. “But whenever Marvel does participate in one, there tends to be some reason for this internally, some objective that making a crossover helps us to achieve. But each circumstance is different, so I can’t tell you why we do each and every one, nor which instances came from Marvel reaching out to others and which ones were the result of others reaching out to us.”

Ben Reilly proves experience wins out over brute force in Marvel Versus DC Vol. 1 #3 “Round Three” (1996), Marvel Comics/DC. Words by Ron Marz, art by Dan Jurgens, Claudio Casteliini, Joe Rubinstein, Paul Neary, Gregory Wright, and Bill Oakley.

At present, neither Marvel nor DC have announced an official release date for their upcoming Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel one-shots.

