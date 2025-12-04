Comic Book Reviews

‘C.R.I.T.’ #0 And #1 Review – A Superhero Team With A Superhuman Amount Of Dysfunction In First Two Issues From Homebrewed Comics

Credit: Homebrewed Comics

In the soggy town of New Orleans, a motley crew of individuals survived a freak explosion during their first-day orientation at Technetic®, the largest technology company in the world. Their lives may have been spared, but the explosion gave them unique superhuman abilities that they don’t fully understand yet.

The team explains their latest debacle in C.R.I.T. volume 1 issue #0 (2025) by Christopher Sahloff, Austin Ferguson, Brad Haynes, Obie Dancy, and Terreyl Williams. Homebrewed Comics.

RELATED: ‘Frankenstein’ Review – A Bloated Celebration Of Ravenous Overacting, Ostentatious Over-Stylizing, And Monochromatic Overkill

Today, still employed by Technetic®, they survive as soldiers of misfortune, and haphazard. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and assuming that you can’t just get ahold of Swamp Thing, then maybe you should consider hiring The C.R.I.T. Team…

Not to be mistaken for the Coalition for the Liberation of Itinerant Tree-Dwellers, or their merciless leader, the Covert Reconnaissance Infiltration Team is from the collected creative force of Christopher Sahloff, Austin Ferguson, Brad Haynes, Obie Dancy, and Terreyl Williams. It was inspired by a DnD campaign with every issue mirroring the unpredictability of tabletop gaming, where the outcome is dictated by the roll of the dice, and nothing is ever guaranteed to go smoothly, but enough about that nerdy nonsense. Let’s meet the players!

A new hire orientation turns into a superhero origin story in C.R.I.T. volume 1 issue #0 (2025) by Christopher Sahloff, Austin Ferguson, Brad Haynes, Obie Dancy, and Terreyl Williams. Homebrewed Comics. Credit: Homebrewed Comics

The first one up is Terreyl (aka Bolder). He’s an expert at hand-to-hand combat whose power of “symbolism” gives him super strength, speed, and invulnerability, but also the pathological need to make bolder puns. Brad (aka Caliber) is an ex-fed who can cancel out Other People’s Powers (yeah, you know me!!!), while Austin (aka Spectre) wields the mysterious Ethereal Flame, and Obie (aka Reach) is a mechanical engineer turned Technopath.

After an attack on the Technetic® in issue #0 left four new hires with metahuman abilities, they decided to use their new gifts for the greater good, but the team runs into a serious PR problem when they go a little too far during a hostage situation, and their murderous brutality freaks out the people they were saving. The next issue has C.R.I.T. rebranded for marketability, and refocused for their next mission, but it doesn’t take long before everything becomes completely FUBAR.

The dukes of haphazard are on their first mission in C.R.I.T. volume 1 issue #0 (2025) by Christopher Sahloff, Austin Ferguson, Brad Haynes, Obie Dancy, and Terreyl Williams. Homebrewed Comics.

Egos clash and miscommunication runs rampant (like every other workplace!). Only this time they confront a powerful enemy, and all the quips in the world won’t save them.

This book is for those who are into the outsider fellowship stories which bring together the stones that other buildings refused, and forces them to work as a unit, but not without some humorous growing pains. It’s also recommended to anyone who’s into action MMO/RPG games, and the dialogue might contain chilling similarities to the conversations they have with their online teammates.

The team gets the confidence choked out of them in C.R.I.T. volume 1 issue #1 (2025) by Christopher Sahloff, Austin Ferguson, Brad Haynes, Obie Dancy, and Terreyl Williams. Homebrewed Comics. Credit: Homebrewed Comics

Will the Covert Reconnaissance Infiltration Team overcome the seemingly insurmountable new threat, or will it be Game Over for all four of them?!? Find out in the next issue! In the meantime, check out back issues of C.R.I.T. over on the Homebrewed Comics website, along with the multitude of other titles.

Now, get ready for Morris Day and The Time! Snoochie Boochies…

NEXT: ‘Bigfoot Knows Karate’ #1 Review: A Cryptid Kaiju Brawl In Hilarious Debut Issue From Homebrewed Comics