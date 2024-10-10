DC’s ‘Absolute Batman” Introduces Race-Swapped Version Of Future Batgirl Barbara Gordon

Barbara Gordon strikes a pose on InHyuk Lee's variant cover to Batgirl Vol. 5 #46 "Stay Gold" (2020), DC

In the latest case of ‘redhead race-swapping’, DC’s Absolute Batman #1 has revealed that the Absolute Universe incarnation of original Batgirl Barbara Gordon has a much darker complexion than her original Earth-0 counterpart.

Robin and Batgirl are ready to rumble on Dan Mora’s variant cover to Batgirls Vol. 1 #3 “Vice Versa, Part 2” (2023), DC

The first official entry in the publisher’s new universe, the Scott Snyder penned and Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles illustrated Absolute Batman #1 presents readers with their first look at the setting’s familiar-yet-far-more-desolate take on DC’s catalog of costumed heroes and villians, as brought into existence courtesy of Darkseid’s manipulations.

Given it’s focus on the Caped Crusader, it should come as no surprise that these introductions begin with the residents of Gotham, such as Waylon Jones, who in this universe has not yet mutated into Killer Croc and instead attempts to make a living as a slightly-shady-but-good-natured entrepreneur:

Waylon Jones lets Bruce Wayne know about his latest business venture in Absolute Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Zoo, Part One of Five” (2024), DC. Words by Scott Snyder, art by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

Alfred Pennyworth, here still serving as a special military operative rather than the Waynes’ butler:

Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth come face-to-face for the first time in Absolute Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Zoo, Part One of Five” (2024), DC. Words by Scott Snyder, art by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

And of course, Bruce Wayne himself, who rather than having access to a vast fortune with which to fund his mission instead builds all of his own tools with whatever he has at hand (and is also built like an absolute brick sh-t house).

Bruce Wayne gets in a workout in Absolute Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Zoo, Part One of Five” (2024), DC. Words by Scott Snyder, art by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

However, outside of Bruce’s physique, Gotham’s most notable residents share a stark physical resemblance to their namesakes.

That is, except for the aforementioned Girl Who Would Be Batgirl.

(It should be noted that while a childhood photo of Bruce and Waylon with their friends and fellow orphans shows Selina Kyle, otherwise known on Earth-0 as Catwoman, with dark skin, this is presumed to come from her half-Latin, half-Irish ethnicity (as established in 2000’s Catwoman Vol. 2 #81) rather than a Julie Neymar-style race-swap)

A photo of Bruce Wayne with his childhood friends in Absolute Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Zoo, Part One of Five” (2024), DC. Words by Scott Snyder, art by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

As seen during the Party Animal Gang’s run on Gotham City Hall, after hitting the floor to dodge a barrage of their bullets, Commissioner Gordon reaches for the hand of a black police officer, who responds to the commotion by yelling out “Dad!” before he tells her “Barbara! Just get everyone out of here! Now!”

Based on the art’s issue alone, it’s unclear if Gordon himself is of black descent à la Matt Reeves’ cinematic The Batman, or if Barbara gets her skin color from her mother.

Jim and Barbara Gordon get caught in the Party Animal Gangs’ crossfire in Absolute Batman Vol. 1 #1 “The Zoo, Part One of Five” (2024), DC. Words by Scott Snyder, art by Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles.

Of course, as Bat-fans already know, this new aspect to Barbara’s identity marks a stark deviation from her usual comic book depiction as a white red-head.

Notably, this is not the first time Barabara has been race-swapped by DC, as she previously received the treatment in both the YA graphic novel Gotham High, the LEGO Batman Movie, and in the shelved-and-destined-never-to-see-the-light-of-day Batgirl solo film, wherein she was set to be portrayed by the ethnically Dominican Leslie Grace.

The only official artwork ever publicly release of the scrapped ‘Batgirl’ film, as drawn by Jim Lee for DC Comics’ San Diego Comic-Con 2022 announcements.

This bit of ‘modern audience updating’ aside, Absolute Batman #1 is a solid first outing for DC’s Absolute Universe, and is currently on sale now at whatever comic book stores still remain.

