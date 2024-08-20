Ranking the 10 Most Powerful Anime Villains (By Strength)

Credit: Screenshot: The Amagi Youtube

Anime fans all know how the villain can make or break a story. They are capable of completely altering the trajectory of our favorite heroes, and a good villain inserts a sense of thrill and excitement that keeps viewers fascinated. In this list, we are going to explore the darker side of the anime realm, and rank the most powerful villains in anime, new and old.

10. Zeke Yeager – Attack on Titan

Credit: Screenshot: Yeager Fandom Youtube

To kick off our list of the most powerful anime villains, I wanted to include the antagonist from my favorite anime, Zeke Yeager. He is the one who wields the Beast Titan, which is already horrifying to look at–sorry, it had to be said–and the mastermind behind Reiner and Bertholt’s infiltration of the Survey Corps. Then, you add the physical capabilities. Zeke is able to throw rocks with masterful precision in his Titan form, obliterating the majority of the Survey Corps in just a few blows. He is also able to harden his Titan’s body to protect himself from attacks and from being forcibly removed, as many other Titan wielders had been. Not only is he absurdly powerful physically, but Zeke is also revealed to have the ability to turn the subjects of Ymir into titans (remember that terrifying scene with Jean, Connie, and Gabi? Chills) and control their behavior to some degree. It makes it near impossible to defeat Zeke, and the Survey Corps are forced to sacrifice numerous lives to even make contact with the monstrous beast. (I’m not crying, you’re crying.) The fight with Levi is pretty epic though.

9. Light Yagami – Death Note

Credit: Screenshot: Anime Wasabi Youtube

Okay, yes, this one seems obvious. The guy can kill people with his notebook, and the plot of the show literally sees him playing God. We get that. But what makes Light Yagami so powerful is his strategic thinking and brilliance. If you handed any shmuck on the street the Death Note, they’d probably get caught after a bit. Maybe they leave it lying around by mistake, or maybe the people they kill are too obviously tied to them. Light, however, proves that he’s not your average villain playing God in his constant battle of wits against L, a formidable adversary who complicates the job more than once. He transforms himself into a near justifiable evil at times and has earned the respect of anime fans–even though we know he’s a killer. Yagami’s ability to maneuver events and control the situation with his mind leaves him just about no room for error and is evidence that the only thing more dangerous than a villain is a smart villain.

8. Sukuna – Jujutsu Kaisen

Credit: Screenshot: Anicrad Youtube

Jujutsu Kaisen has fully taken the anime world by storm, and personally, I think a lot of that has to do with the main antagonist (and maybe Megan Thee Stallion). Sukuna is known as the most powerful curse in existence, and he poses an ongoing threat to Itadori and his team. He is ruthless in nature and keeps fans of the show captivated by exuding charisma. Sukuna possesses unmatched cursed techniques, and his physical strength surpasses that of his human counterparts. He’s also able to dismantle inanimate objects and can counter cursed techniques with domain amplification. There is an added psychological power in being able to possess other people, because Yuji is clearly damaged each time he sees the aftermath of Sukuna’s killings. All this makes Sukuna a formidable force, and his mysterious origins create an air of intrigue unique to his character.

7. Muzan Kibutsuji – Demon Slayer

Credit: Screenshot: Animerd123 Youtube

Warning: Spoiler Alert Ahead! A name can hold power, and among the most powerful anime villains, the name Muzan Kibutsuji certainly holds an unthinkable power. Just the mention of his name is enough to build a terrifying anticipation in both humans and demons, and perhaps that is what gives the Demon King his true power: control. Muzan is the ruler of all demons in this universe, and all of their power comes from his blood alone. This gives him the ability to act as a sort of shadowy entity that has been built up throughout the duration of the show. His power predates the timeline of the show by about a thousand years, and Muzan’s minions are increasingly powerful as we see the Hashira battle through all the ranks (spoilers if you aren’t caught up!). Since we know all of their various incredible power comes from The Demon King, it begs the question: just how powerful is Muzan Kibutsuji? As we await the end of the show, set to premiere in a trilogy of movies, I’m sure anime-only fans such as myself will be thrilled to finally get a glimpse of Kibutsuji’s true power.

6. All For One – My Hero Academia

Credit: Image via Crunchyroll

Much like Muzan, All For One stands as the sort of series boogeyman for My Hero Academia. During his imprisonment, he takes Shigaraki as an apprentice, much like Izuku is to All Might. As the name would suggest, his power gives him the ability to permanently steal quirks from others. And in a world full of superheroes of varying levels of power, you can imagine how dangerous that would be. Life Force makes All Might’s antithesis practically immortal, and his blindness has heightened his other senses, making him able to sense vibrations caused by movement. All of this is a devastating cocktail for disaster, and All For One pushes the great All Might to his absolute limits in their epic showdown.

5. Meruem – Hunter X Hunter

Credit: Screenshot: What Anime Youtube

Meruem is the most powerful offspring of the Chimera Ant Queen, despite his young age and small stature. He has the strongest Nen Aura seen in the show, thanks to his Aura Synthesis ability. The Chimera Ant can literally devour other Nen users and bind their aura with his own, creating a dangerous force to be wielded against his enemies. Right from birth, Meruem destroyed a handful of other Chimera Ants just because he could. I mean, you know a villain is a villain when they come out of the womb violent, right? Although his powers may seem a little generic for an anime villain (stealing others’ power to use as your own has been a staple of anime villainy since the dawn of time), Meruem’s intelligence and adaptive nature makes him a multi-dimensional and undoubtedly strong antagonist.

4. Father – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Credit: Screenshot: Commander Alex Louis Armstrong Youtube

Originally known as the dwarf in a flask, the transformation of Father is truly remarkable. He begins as a rather underwhelming antagonist but uses his cunning to formulate a master plan. After convincing Van Hohenheim to sacrifice the people of Xerxes, a Philosopher’s Stone is created, giving Father the power to perform alchemy while completely bypassing the rule of equivalent exchange. He becomes an insatiable villain with godlike abilities and goes on to devour the souls of millions. Although Father started off rather pitiful, he was able to create an absurd amount of power for himself and transform into a literal god. How’s that for power?

3. Madara Uchiha – Naruto

Credit: Screenshot: The Amagi Youtube

Madara Uchiha is the anime villain of your nightmares. He has a sinister aura you just know is bad from the moment you sense it, and his abilities put other Ninjas to shame. His lore throughout the series is presented through conflicting accounts of his character, but it is ultimately clear that Madara was a Shinobi like nobody had ever seen before (or after) his time. Just the mention of his name struck fear into the hearts of other Shinobi, and for good reason; Madara is the first Uchiha to summon a perfect Susanoo (a giant humanoid avatar). He also challenged the five Kage to a fight and won, after being raised from the dead. It is worth mentioning that Madara’s ultimate evil scheme was actually the salvation of humanity, but his journey to do so proves that the ends do not always justify the means.

2. Sosuke Aizen – Bleach

Credit: Screenshot: The Amagi Youtube

For rank 2 in the list, I want you to picture something with me here. Imagine the least threatening person you know. Kind, caring, very docile. Maybe they wear glasses. Now–imagine that person is incredibly intelligent, maybe dangerously so. You might have expected that, for somebody so calm to possess impressive intellect. No big deal. Okay, so let’s add unimaginable power to it. I’m talking teleportation, regeneration, fighting abilities you’ve never seen before, and some sensory deprivation. Now that you think of it, maybe that person was only non-threatening because the whole time, they were on your team. That’s basically Aizen; a calm, kind person (we thought) turned power-hungry and ruthless. His transformation in Bleach is one for the ages, and the reveal has left a lasting impact on fans of the show. His power is immeasurable, and I can imagine no more terrifying threat, someone so incredibly smart with near-unlimited power. ‘King of Betrayal‘ has got to be the understatement of the century.

1. Beerus – Dragon Ball Super

Credit: Screenshot: The Amagi Youtube

The God of Destruction is a formidable adversary in the Dragon Ball Super universe, and by some measure, he is just that in any universe. Although he possesses the deceptively lazy nature of your typical house cat, Beerus is far from a cuddly pet. Beerus possesses so much raw power that even Goku (in Super Saiyan three, no less) couldn’t touch him in their first encounter. His “Hakai (Destruction)” technique is used to obliterate mortals and other low-tier gods completely. And if that wasn’t enough, the cat-god has been shown to eradicate half a planet with the tap of his fingernail. It is said that the sheer ripple of his collision with Goku in battle could have wiped out all of Universe 7 if allowed to continue. The power of Beerus is undeniable, but even a god can be satiated with some good food and a cozy nap–which may very well be the only thing keeping the universe safe.