Top 10 Most Powerful X Men Villains: Ranked

With Deadpool & Wolverine being a huge hit, what better time than now to look at some of the most classic X-Men characters and storylines? Today we are ranking the top 10 most powerful X-Men villains. Granted, this is a personal list and it is more like my favorite X-Men villains, but use your own superpowers to come up with your own super powered X-Men villains list.

Number 10 – Onslaught

Credit: Screenshot: Comics Explained Youtube

Onslaught is on here as a kind of honorable mention who had to be part of the discussion. Onslaught is a villain that made his first appearance in 1996. I first heard of him thanks to the video game Marvel vs Capcom, but he soon became a favorite of mine, and any time Onslaught was brought back, it always felt like a big deal. You have two of the most powerful mutants of all time in Professor X and Magneto creating this…. Entity/thing. Whatever he is, he’s a villain for sure – and if Onslaught wants to do something, there aren’t many mutants that can stop him/them!

Number 9 – Sabretooth

Credit: Screenshot: Comics Explained Youtube

While Sabretooth seems like a no-brainer for this top 10 most powerful X-Men villains list, a fun bit of trivia about the character is that Sabretooth’s origins date back to a 1977 issue of Iron Fist! Most of us know him as Wolverine’s half brother and as the guy who loves to spoil Logan’s birthday by showing up for a fight. However, the fact that he was not even originally an X-Men villain gives him an interesting backstory. Sabretooth is a villain that has had many variations over the years. Personally, I prefer him a bit smarter and more sadistic, but he has also been shown to be just a pure muscle, hit first, think last kind of villain, too. The fact he was chosen as one of the villains for the first X-Men movie in 2000 shows that he is one of the main foes Wolverine and The X-Men have had to deal with over the years.

Number 8 – Juggernaut

Credit: Screenshot: Vlog N Tee Youtube

Juggernaut is an X-Men villain who has been around since the 1960s, being featured in the 12th issue of the comic book series. Juggernaut, from a looks perspective, is one of the most instantly recognizable X-Men villains. His huge muscles and that giant helmet make for an imposing foe for The X-Men to deal with. He’s a villain that likes to just run through his problems…. literally. Juggernaut has a fantastic and interesting backstory with how he got this power, thanks to a special gem and a deity called Cyttorak. And don’t forget, Juggernaut is also the stepbrother of Professor X! In live-action, his appearance in Deadpool 2 more than made up for the less-than-fantastic interpretation in X-Men: The Last Stand, but the less said about that movie in general, the better!

Number 7 – Shadow King

Credit: Screenshot: Marvel Forever Youtube

Shadow King is a character who has had many different incarnations over the years. For me personally, it’s his appearance in the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series that earns him his spot on this list. Shadow King is like the personification of evil and only Professor X fighting him on the astral plane could put a stop to him. I also loved the ties that Shadow King had to Storm as well. Another great appearance by Shadow King is in the amazing video game X-Men Legends which is a superb action RPG released in 2004, but very much had an 80s and 90s comic book vibe about it.

Number 6 – Mystique

Credit: Screenshot: Explore Wh!te Youtube

On a personal note, I hate how they have tried to make Mystique either a hero or an anti-hero these days. Hey, I loved the X-Men movies and Jennifer Lawrence did a fantastic job of playing a more heroic and misunderstood Mystique. However, Mystique is at her absolute best when she is being a villain or playing both sides so that she can get what she wants. Her shapeshifting powers make her such a great and dangerous foe. However, it is her excellent martial arts and acrobatics that can make her a physical threat to pretty much anyone. Also, you cannot forget that Mystique is super smart and able to adapt to pretty much any situation and manipulate others to get what she wants. A neat bit of trivia about Mystique is that her first appearance was not in X-Men, but in a 1978 issue of Ms. Marvel!

Number 5 – Mr. Sinister

Credit: Screenshot: Awesome Random Vidz Youtube

Mr. Sinister’s story arc in the 90s X-Men: The Animated Series was very well done. His obsession with genetics and the Summers bloodline were believable and vile. However, if you do a deep dive into some of the most important Mr. Sinister storylines, he is truly one of the most interesting characters in the entire X-Men universe! He is very powerful, but what makes him the most dangerous is that he is a villain who thinks what he is doing is right and justified, so he is willing to do whatever it takes no matter how many “experiments” he has to do. While I love the X-Men movies, I’m furious that they teased Mr. Sinister as the next Big Bad and after Disney took over, they wiped things clean! Hopefully one day we will get to see Mr. Sinister on the big screen.

Number 4 – The Sentinels

Credit: Screenshot: JoBlo Movie Clips Youtube

The Sentinels are the things that keep mutants up at night. These are just pure killing machines whose only purpose is to hunt and kill mutants. These mutant murdering robots have such a great backstory in regards to how and why they were created. They were first shown in X-Men Issue 12 all the way back in 1965, and ever since then, their threat has always been lurking in the background. The Sentinels were done well in the 90s X-Men: The Animated Series. They were also done well, even though they looked very different, in the live-action film X-Men: Days of Future Past. The latter was a dark and disquieting take on these classic villains.

Number 3 – Dark Phoenix

Credit: Screenshot: EmpireZz Youtube

When it comes to sheer power, the cosmic entity that is the Phoenix is arguably the most powerful X-Men villain of all time. No matter if you like to say Phoenix, Dark Phoenix, or Phoenix Force, the power and threat that this being/entity brings is one of the highest the X-Men and the universe have ever had to deal with. When the majority of people think of the Phoenix, it’s Jean Grey who comes to mind. The way that the mild-mannered and strong-willed Jean Grey cuts loose and does whatever she feels like doing when under the influence of the Phoenix is truly devastating stuff. The fact that Phoenix can just slam through a planet lets you know just how powerful this being is! While the origins of Phoenix date back all the way to the mid-70s, The Phoenix Saga is one of the most popular X-Men stories of all time and has been adapted many times. Although, for many people, the 2019 Dark Phoenix live-action movie is not one of the better ones.

Number 2 – Magneto

Credit: Screenshot: KT Groups Youtube

Spider-Man has the Green Goblin, the Fantastic Four has Dr. Doom, the Avengers have Thanos, and The X-Men have Magneto. The point being, many heroes and teams have to face multiple villains, but they all have one main villain we associate with them – and Magneto is easily the villain that comes to mind when you think of the X-Men. Magneto is one of the best written villains in the history of comic books. He is a mutant that will always put his kind first and he is willing to go to extremes to make it happen. His friendship and rivalry with Charles Xavier combine to create some of the best comic book writing of all time. They have been friends and foes, but there is a level of respect here that is unmatched! Magneto has also been treated very well in other adaptations; from animation to video games to two incredible actors in Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender in the live-action X-Men movies. It’s not just the fact that he is the “Master of Magnetism” that makes him one of the best villains, it’s his iron-willed nature to do whatever it takes that makes him a force to be reckoned with!

Number 1 – Apocalypse

Credit: Screenshot: AlphaClips Youtube