Amazon MGM Studios Taps Henry Cavill To Lead Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Film Adaptation From ‘Red Notice’ Director

Voltron roars to life in Voltron: Defender of the Universe Episode 1 "Space Explorers Captured" (1984)

Who doesn’t love giant robots and classic mecha anime? Well, it seems that Amazon MGM Studios is ready to bring that love to the big screen as the studio has secured Henry Cavill to star in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Voltron.

Henry Cavill as Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: Zack Snyder Comments On Henry Cavill’s Cameo In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ And Actor’s MCU Potential: “I Always Think You Could Have More Henry”

Cavill , Cast, and Voltron Universe

Set to enter production this fall under the direction of Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, Voltron will ostensibly, like the cult-favorite show from the 1980s, tell a story about five pilots who control robotic lions that combine to form the powerful mega-robot Voltron.

Though plot details for the upcoming live-action film remain under wraps, it is known that Thurber wrote the script in collaboration with Ellen Shanman (Sports Tips with Chip).

Cavill won’t be the only notable actor jumping into the world of Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV (both of which were adapted and rebranded in the United States as Voltron: Defender of the Universe), as Daniel Quinn-Toye, a rising star with an impressive background in West End theater, is set to co-star.

Other casting updates and plot developments are sure to follow as the studio will likely want to build anticipation for the project as filming approaches completion.

Voltron assembles for the first time in Voltron: Defender of the Universe Episode 1 “Space Explorers Captured” (1984)

Amazon MGM Bringing in the Big Guns

The Voltron movie will feature a team of producers, including Todd Lieberman (Hidden Pictures), World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, and David Hoberman through his company Hobie Films. Thurber will also be producing the project.

Notably, this development seemingly signals the studio’s willingness to ‘sweeten the pot’ for Cavill, as the star is still slated to also work in Amazon’s upcoming Warhammer 40K adaptation, which is currently set to executive produce

Geralt (Henry Cavill) draws his blade in The Witcher Season 3 Episode 4 “The Invitation” (2023), Netflix

RELATED: Zack Snyder Would Have “Destroyed” Superman To Reclaim Hero’s Humanity And Finish Henry Cavill’s DCEU Arc

To this end, his collaborations with the studio on two huge sci-fi projects sets him up to become one of the most influential figures in the genre today. Hopefully, particularly in light of Amazon MGM’s penchant for high-calibur content, his time working on Voltron and Warhammer will be a far cry from his experience with Netflix’s attempt at The Witcher – which has soured many fans, especially since his much talked about departure.

Not only is Henry Cavill known for his role as Superman, but he has also become a meme of sorts. All over the internet, you’ll see posts about his love of gaming, Warhammer, World of Warcraft, and comics. So Amazon tapping Cavill seems to signal that the studio is at least somewhat aware of his online status and how his involvement can bring positive attention to their attempt at adding to the Voltron franchise.

Keith (Jack Angel) prepares for battle in Voltron: Defender of the Universe Episode 1 “Space Explorers Captured” (1984)

Will Amazon And Cavill Usher In A New Era for Voltron?

The upcoming Voltron movie marks the latest attempt to bring beloved anime franchises to a broader audience, with the most recent being Netflix’s animated series Voltron: Legendary Defender – which was patient zero for the current wave of ‘teenagers bullying each other over shipping choices’.

Now, one has to wonder if Cavill’s involvement truly signals that Amazon MGM is serious about delivering a legit Voltron experience. Either way, shooting is set to begin this Fall.

Superman (Henry Cavill) takes on Faora (Antje Traue) in Man of Steel (2013), Warner Bros. Pictures

NEXT: ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ PvP Mode Might Actually Pit You Against Former ‘The Witcher’ Star Henry Cavill