More Rumored Plot Details Of ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ Leak – Is Kong Getting Another Upgrade?

Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) is debriefed on Project Powerhouse in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

New leaks are spilling the goods on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova – confirming what fans have whispered for months and slapping literal layers of armor onto those expectations, as well as Kong himself. We have to offer a word of caution: these are test‑screening impressions, not studio word, but strap in anyway.

SpaceGodzilla is about to lift Godzilla’s spirits in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

According to ResetEra user CoolDude97, we can count on SpaceGodzilla being positioned as the main villain, and his design will resemble the one fans are most familiar with. Additionally, there is an intriguing twist: whatever cosmic force spawns or animates this monster appears to act with its own agency, serving as the linchpin for a final‑act sequel tease. That could be anything, as there are no specifics mentioned.

However, the creature won’t be anyone’s puppet; CoolDude and other leaked impressions describe SG acting with his own will and agenda. And in terms of raw power, the spoilers paint him as an overwhelmingly dominant force, utterly capable of taking on Godzilla and Kong simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

Kong is fitted with a new toy for smashing in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

Which is potentially why Kong may be getting a brand-new exo‑suit to boost his strength. Joke or not, it tracks. After the tease of Project Powerhouse in The New Empire and the advantage he gained from the Beast Glove, this upgrade isn’t exactly surprising. There’s also speculation that the bionic enhancement is “militarized,” which could tie directly into Matthew Modine’s mysterious role.

Kong and his armor reportedly have a fully developed arc, and he’s said to have substantial screen time – even more than Godzilla – though Godzilla will remain the central Titan. Leaks suggest Godzilla keeps his evolved design, but his personality will skew closer to his portrayals in 2014 and 2019.

Godzilla looks exhausted after the fight in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Legendary Pictures

Unfortunately, this shift won’t dramatically change the film’s tone. Supernova is expected to lean once again into the Showa‑style camp of GVK and GxK. That may turn off some viewers, but early feedback is reportedly positive, with only a handful of negative reactions. That’s encouraging news for Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., who clearly want Supernova to land big and keep the MonsterVerse thriving.

