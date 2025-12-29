Movies

What Will SpaceGodzilla Look Like In The MonsterVerse? Fan Art May Have The Answer

SpaceGodzilla has the upper hand in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

Now that SpaceGodzilla is confirmed and accounted for in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the last surprise left is what the black-hole spawn will look like. Legendary Pictures might go with the spiky, broad-shouldered frame everyone is familiar with, which is likely if they want to use the iconic design without deviation and call it a day.

SpaceGodzilla rains fire in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

However, there is a chance that their concept artists go bold and give SpaceG an appearance steeped in cosmic horror. That is, if they are paying attention to digital sculptors with an Instagram presence, as we do from time to time.

Creature concept artist San Goh created a version of SpaceGodzilla in anticipation of Supernova, which, much like Gojira himself in the MV, is striking in its unique yet familiar quality. (View the full gallery of images here and a reel of a 3D-printed figure here.)

San Goh (@san_goh97) via Instagram

As you can see, instead of two big pointy pillars growing out of his shoulders, the crystals grow out of his back, much like Godzilla’s regular dorsal plates, which the crystals replace. Goh’s SpaceGodzilla is also bulkier, and its growths are more jagged, possibly drawing inspiration from the 2018 anime trilogy’s Godzilla Earth.

The latter was thousands of years old and the tallest Godzilla to date in any medium. The SpaceGodzilla variant above could be more ancient and larger than any other Titan that challenges it. That would make this design perfect for an apocalyptic threat that Godzilla would need extra muscle and numbers to defeat.

Full-scale SpaceGodzilla design by San Goh (@san_goh97) via Instagram

If SpaceGodzilla is indeed the Titan who ate a star and received tremendous power a long time ago, then we are right in assuming the monsters of Earth, including Kong and his species, will unite for all-out war to save the planet. This would mean that Supernova will have a much greater scale than its source material, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla.

The 1994 film was, for a time, the only appearance the latter made on screen outside of video games. Fortunately, Legendary has listened to the fan outcry and is remedying that sad misstep. Directed by Grant Sputore and written by David Callaham, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova stars Matthew Modine, Sam Neill, and Kaitlyn Dever.

It is scheduled for release in late March of 2027.

