Barbie Fans Furious Over Alleged Attempts To Franchise Barbie Amid Conflicting Reports Of ‘Barbie 2’ Being In Early Development

Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) in Barbie's car in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros

Barbie was Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s $1.4 billion miracle that most independent films can only dream of. Creating an original film is a gamble that most big studios don’t take, which is why Barbie‘s commercial success is considered a game changer for the industry. However, new reports suggest that the hit comedy could soon join Hollywood’s franchise craze, and fans are not impressed.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) as Barbie in her convertible in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros

On December 13, 2024, THR cited sources close to Greta Gerwig, her husband Noah Baumbach, and Warner Bros, saying the couple had an idea for a Barbie sequel and that they had even already pitched it to Warner Bros.

“While it’s said to be in ‘early stages,’ it is understood that finding the story has opened the door for deal talk, which, again, is early, another source with direct knowledge confirms,” they wrote.

The report was, however, quickly contradicted by the representatives of both Warner Bros and Gerwig.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, via ABC News In-depth YouTube

Barbie fans quickly reacted to the news on messaging platforms, including Reddit, with most of them condemning the idea. “This is unnecessary. I love the first one, but just because something is popular does not mean it needs a sequel. The first one ended perfectly,” one Redditor said.

“I loved Barbie and I do not want this. They managed to pull off the impossible with the first one given all the baggage of the Barbie brand. It’s hard to do that twice,” another one added.

Archive link via Reddit

“NOOOO. Seems like a cash crab. Barbie is a social satire masterpiece, it needs no sequel. Let it stand alone and shine” another fan decried the franchising attempt. However, another group of fans welcomed the development, citing it as an opportunity to have a female-led franchise. “If we’re gonna have franchises, why not have something a bit more thought-provoking and empathetic than the average MCU/Jurassic/Minioms direction we’re currently in? Barbie generated discussions in ways those films never did on top of taking over the box office,” Sellin3164 said on the thread.

Despite the uproar, the prospects for a Barbie sequel seem higher than ever as the studios look to cash in on the film’s global popularity. While a sequel is not guaranteed to outperform the original film, the existing fan base likely ensures the studios a modest return, making it a safer investment for them than gambling on an original film. The companies and writers involved in Barbie have been seen to welcome the idea of a sequel as the pressure to cash in increases before memories fade.

Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey) in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

In a July 2023 interview with the NYT, Gerwig was asked whether she thought Barbie was the beginning of a franchise, to which she replied, “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Her stance softened by March 2024, when she said that she was open to the idea of directing a Barbie sequel if she could find the undertows for a story.

Mattel, which owns the rights to the Barbie movies, has always been open to the idea of a sequel. The Mattel company CEO, Ynon Kreiz, told TIME Magazine in June 2023 that the company was open to creating more movies that have an impact like Barbie did. Warner Bros. also holds a similar position as their CEO, Pam Abdy, said in March 2024 that the company was always in touch with Gerwig and open to making Barbie 2 with her.

The only member of the production team who hasn’t warmed up to the idea is the lead actress and producer, Margot Robbie. When asked about her potential return to Barbie and the rumors of a Ken-based spinoff, she told Variety, “I don’t know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that “Barbie” has. I don’t know if it has to be “Barbie 2.” Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

Barbie (Margot Robbie) gets ready for her day in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie and her production company, Luckychap, have always been ready to take gambles on independent films, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Saltburn. Robbie’s position on the matter also seems to be the most popular with the fanbase, as seen in the online reaction.

The film had a pretty conclusive ending, with the main character leaving Barbieland for the real world. In the final scene, Barbie even goes to the gynecologist, suggesting that she is adapting to life in the real world.