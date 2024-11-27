Filmmaking Legend Martin Scorsese Gives A Positive Endorsement Of ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ – “It Really Was Emotionally And Psychologically Powerful And Very Moving”

Brigette Lundy-Paine as Maddy in I Saw the TV Glow (2024), A24

At the age of 82 and remaining very prolific as a director and producer, one might think Martin Scorsese doesn’t have the time or the inclination to see new and modern films. However, those lone thinkers would be wrong.

Martin Scorsese Is Too Short For His Film Sets | CONAN on TBS via Team Coco YouTube

The Goodfellas helmer makes time to both rewatch the classics and check out new stuff, including movies from this year that either sparked discussion or divided audiences. I Saw the TV Glow is one of his favorites, which he saw recently and recommends highly.

“Some older ones I’ve been watching. There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called ‘I Saw the TV Glow.’ It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way. I didn’t know who made it. It’s this Jane Schoenbrun,” he told The Associated Press.

Justice Smith as Owen and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Maddy in I Saw the TV Glow (2024), A24

I Saw the TV Glow is a sci-fi thriller written and directed by the aforementioned Jane Schoenbrun, who identifies as nonbinary. In it, two classmates played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine discover a bizarre late-night show called ‘The Pink Opaque’ that makes them question reality and their identities.

Schoenbrun’s film received comparisons to the style of David Lynch and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, yet while its themes are played ambiguously, Schoenbrun made it perfectly clear that the movie is allegorical of what it is like for transpeople to realize and embrace a new gender identity.

I Saw the TV Glow recently debuted on Max, which may be where Scorsese watched it. The film is independent and experimental, which may have drawn him to it, unlike the superhero blockbusters he deplored and wrote off as theme park attractions.

That aside, Scorsese’s latest project, a docudrama series about Catholic Saints made for Fox Nation, is the polar opposite of I Saw the TV Glow. As for older recommendations, Scorsese said, “People should see ‘A Face in the Crowd’ over and over again. I think that’d be important.”

Look! It’s a ‘Lonesome’ Andy Griffith on your TV as usual in A Face in the Crowd (1957), Warner Bros. Pictures

1957’s A Face in the Crowd starred Andy Griffith as a folk-singing drifter whose image is molded into an influential media personality. Based on the AP’s last question, Scorsese might be sending a not-so-subtle message with his last remarks.

