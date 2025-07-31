James Gunn Indicates ‘The Authority’ Is In Trouble, ‘Swamp Thing’ And ‘Sgt. Rock’ Still Moving Forward

The titular team assembles for the first time in The Authority Vol. 1 Issue #1 "The Circle/ Part One" (1999), DC Comics. Words by Warren Ellis. Art by Bryan Hitch, Paul Neary, and Laura Martin.

There is more clarity about which DC Studio projects are considered either canceled or at least experiencing interruptions. Studio head James Gunn is directly clearing the air with new comments, and he has added a new title to the bubble/chopping block.

Superman (David Corenswet) has to return to the fray and leave Krypto behind in Superman (2025), DC Studios

As reported by GamesRadar, Gunn spoke with Straw Hat Goofy, a TikToker who inquired about the status of The Authority, which has been radio silent since its announcement, despite The Engineer being integral to the plot of Superman.

Gunn started laughing when asked if The Authority’s movie wasn’t “going so well’’ at this stage, and didn’t really have an answer. Instead, he focused on what DC has in the pipeline, including the dually delayed Swamp Thing and Sgt. Rock.

“We got some really cool stuff happening. We got Supergirl coming out in a year, we got Lanterns coming out [in] probably less than a year. That’s some good stuff, that’s some really good stuff…” Gunn said.

“We’re making Clayface right now, and that is, oh man, the script by Mike Flanagan [is] so, oh, so good. Straight horror. And we’re working on The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, The Batman 2 with Matt Reeves, we’re working on that, we’re working on Sgt. Rock,” he added.

Clayface (Steve Harris) has a choice in The Batman Season 1 Episode 13 “The Clayface of Tragedy” (2005), Warner Bros Animation

“But I think that’s really all the projects – that’s everything that’s important. Krypto shorts… little cartoons for kids that are really fun…” Gunn continued. “I just met with Dean [Lorey, showrunner] on a Creature Commandos season 2. Real big priority for us.”

We can glean from this that The Authority might not be the priority it once was, but that doesn’t make the project canceled. As for Swamp Thing and Sgt. Rock, we can probably put to bed any lingering doubts about their status.

However, James Mangold is taking his time, while the latter project lost director Luca Guadagnino, and perhaps for good.

