James Gunn Confirms ‘Man Of Tomorrow’ Is A Team-Up Movie Focused On Lex Luthor And A “Much Bigger Threat” — Is He Confirming Brainiac?

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) won’t say who let the dogs out no matter how much Superman (David Corenswet) begs in Superman (2025), DC Studios

James Gunn has teased what’s to come from his abruptly announced Superman non-sequel, Man of Tomorrow. He confirmed on Howard Stern that it is a team-up film that will see Lex Luthor join his sworn enemy in fighting a bigger threat.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) taunts Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

“It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. And it’s more complicated than that,” Gunn said on the popular radio show.

Gunn also confirmed the film will be more than a Superman story and likely more of a DC ensemble. “It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly,” he said (via Cosmic Book News).

“Although I am creating the Superman sequel that we’re starting to shoot in April or so,” Gunn added. “I’m done writing that for the most part.”

On Luthor’s mindset, he explained, “Three years ago, before Superman came along, he was considered the greatest guy in the world, even with other metahumans and superheroes in the world.

“And then in one fell swoop, this guy comes in wearing a silly costume with dimples and a charming smile and a great chin and he’s forgotten,” he continued.

Superman (David Corenswet) relives childhood memories from Earth in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Lex may initially continue his war with the Man of Steel, given Gunn’s comments directly above. However, that leaves everyone wondering what could draw his attention away from killing Superman. Another alien, probably?

Fans (and our friends at CBN) speculate Brainiac might be the apocalyptic, attention-grabbing nuisance that shifts the focus.

They don’t come to this conclusion lightly. There is evidence that the insatiable Collector has been part of Gunn’s plans all along. Moreover, he may have bumped those plans over to next summer and Supergirl.

According to Chris Gore and Nerdrotic, “Remember we talked to a person… And that person said there was two [Superman] post-credit scenes, that they saw… That didn’t end up in the movie… And one was Brainiac. So maybe… they moved that to Supergirl.”

Superman had two post-credit scenes, but there were reports of others that were trimmed off the final product. It’s possible, based on Gore’s intel, that Gunn held onto them, knowing they would come in handy later.

If that is the case, then we can deduce with a degree of certainty that Supergirl will tee up Man of Tomorrow, and probably drag the Girl Of Steel into the fray.

Supergirl (Milly Alcock) makes her grand entrance in Superman (2025), DC Studios

We have reason to believe this as Cosmic Book News presented a close-up of a storyboard as evidence it will be three against one – two Kryptonians and a Luthor against one Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow won’t be in theaters until 2027, so maybe we can get word on who’s playing Brainiac sooner than later.

