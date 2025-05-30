James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Allegedly Underwent Significant Changes After Test screening – Runtime Revealed

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) taunts Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Superman and DC Studios might not appear to be in the same type of trouble Fantastic Four: First Steps is (if you want to be generous), but not everything is empowering sunshine and roses with the production, which is only a month and a half away from release.

Superman (David Corenswet) is taken into custody in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Warner Bros. Discovery Credit Rating Drops Dramatically As Company Prepares To Split Up Its Operations

According to a report by World of Reel, “Tensions are high at Warner Bros., where CEO David Zaslav and DC Studios leads James Gunn and Peter Safran are scrutinizing every frame to avoid another franchise misfire.” WoR speaks of “sources close to the production” and “mixed reception” at a test screening that has the studio folks on edge.

Part of the problem is Gunn’s brand of humor, which may have dragged the film down in earlier, longer cuts. He “leaned heavier” on his jokes reportedly, “triggering a cascade of changes” because his superiors were not entirely sold.

Superman (David Corenswet) loves Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: UPDATE: Screening Of The Schumacher Cut Of ‘Batman Forever’ Is Now Canceled Following A Cease And Desist Order By Warner Bros.

Changes include tone, a runtime that stands at 122 minutes at last count, and trimmed comedic bits. We are not sure if this means there won’t be any interdimensional cyber monkeys trolling social media at Lex Luthor’s bidding.

WoR also hears an editor was removed to facilitate “a slight reworking of the film’s structure.” The report adds, “Some key sequences were shuffled, and minor scenes were added during recent reshoots,” in a “slight shift in how the story was being presented.”

Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) make a shocking discovery in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Contrary To Viral Post, Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Never Said ‘Superman’ Was “Not For Everyone”

Then another composer was hired “to reshape the score.” While an insider called it “slight course correction,” there is a suggestion that “the tone may have been in flux as recently as a few weeks ago.”

In all, it’s said 25 minutes has been trimmed to get to the 122-min. mark, and that now DC and Warner Bros., although nervous, want to get the first entry in their new superhero universe right. Reportedly, there is greater confidence Superman will be a good film.

ViewerAnon (@vieweranon) via X

On X, Viewer Anon shared a suspiciously similar, but more basic, report about the movie recently. “I’ve been told that when you include every round of pickups/reshoots/whatever-you-want-to-call them, there was less than a week of total additional photography on SUPERMAN,” the account posted.

READ NEXT: ‘Superman’ Trailer Arrives With The Engineer And The Hammer Of Boravia In Action

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine