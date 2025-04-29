New ‘Superman’ Plot Leak Alleges Lex Luthor Uses Monkeys To Troll The Hero Online And Sway Public Opinion Against Him

Lex (Nicholas Hoult) could be looking at what's trending on X in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Superman rumors are getting wilder. The latest one is so silly that it makes James Gunn’s film sound as ridiculous as the Silver Age stories he seems to be drawing from. It involves social media, trolls, and thousands of busy monkeys typing away in a pocket dimension.

Superman (David Corenswet) has the people behind him in Superman (2025), DC Studios

We already know the public turns against the Man of Steel at some point in the story, but according to a new leak, this happens in the most unexpected way. Lex Luthor weaponizes online hate to outrage people and bring Big Blue down a peg.

It doesn’t end there. In an offbeat twist, Luthor’s secret weapon in this endeavor is an army of mutant monkeys at keyboards spamming the Internet to keep the hashtag “#SuperSh!t” trending. They’re also at work in some kind of Phantom Zone where Lex tosses his ex-girlfriends (or something like that).

Writer/director James Gunn in Superman | Superman Day – Behind The Scenes Look via DC on YouTube

“In the movie, Superman is frustrated by social media backlash, with the hashtag #SuperSh-t being mentioned several times as really getting under his skin. Meanwhile, in Lex’s interdimensional world, hundreds of mutant monkeys are shown typing furiously at keyboards, flooding social media with hate against Superman,” according to MyTimeToShineHello on X.

This leak was also reported by Cosmic Book News, which hopes it isn’t true and notes that Gunn, who has been quiet on his socials lately, has shot down attempted scoops by MTTSH before. If it is accurate, we have another case of James Gunn using his medium to get even with his critics.

A Big Monster with Bad Breath in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Social media hasn’t always been his ally, as old posts came back to haunt him once upon a time. He briefly lost his Marvel gig over the content, but his career path shifted to ascension at Warner Bros.

Gaining the opportunity of a lifetime, Gunn took over DC with Peter Safran and greenlit Creature Commandos, which featured a subplot with Wonder Woman foe Circe recruiting stereotyped redneck incels to help her assault Themyscira.

A member of the Sons of Themyscira (Alan Tudyk) demands entrance onto Paradise Island in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 1 “The Collywobbles” (2024), DC Studios

Gunn constantly uses kaijus, so it wouldn’t be weird to see him repeat other plot beats, but we shall find out when Superman touches down in theaters on July 11th.

