‘The Flash’ Actress Sasha Calle Reveals Heartbreak Of Losing Supergirl Role And A Multi-Year Deal, Touts Representation She Brought To The Part

Sasha Calle had only one outing as Supergirl in The Flash, which was supposed to usher in a new phase of the DCEU and lead to more films featuring her as Kara Zor-El. However, the movie bombed disastrously as we all know and everything changed. Calle is reflecting on how it all worked out and admitted the sudden redirection was a tough blow to recover from. She also confirmed that she lost a multi-picture deal that seemed guaranteed.

“I had a conversation about her future many times,” Calle told The Hollywood Reporter. “When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple-picture deal. That’s a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing. Ultimately, I know that I did my best.”

Identifying herself as queer, Calle is also proud of the representation she added to the DCEU though it wasn’t explicit or relevant to The Flash’s plot. “I look back at it as something super beautiful. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me,” she said.

“That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her,” the actress added.

Calle verified suspicions and speculation to THR of an alternate ending to The Flash aside from the joke one with George Clooney we got. “Calle admits that there’s some frustration since she originally shot an ending of The Flash that was supposed to pave the way for future adventures as part of her multi-film contract,” THR noted.

“It was very hard, I have to say. I had bittersweet feelings as I was maneuvering everything,” Calle confessed regarding being caught up in Ezra Miller’s bad press. “I was very excited, but there were a lot of unanswered questions for me, so it was very bittersweet.”

She found solace in her friendship with Leslie Grace, who had signed on to play Batgirl and was likewise jilted by Warner. “I don’t know what I would’ve done without Leslie, to be honest with you. I feel like she got it even worse, and yet, she was just this divine light of love and warmth,” Calle said.

“And even though it came from a really confusing and painful situation, we got to have this beautiful friendship that is true and honest and sincere and kind. We were there for each other, and I am really happy that we had each other then,” she added.

Calle also had kind things to say about Ben Affleck whom she co-stars with in her upcoming movie RIP. “Ben is so lovely. He’s so kind. Everyone has been so loving and welcoming, and has treated me with so much respect. We just did a table read [earlier this month], and it was so much fun,” said Calle.

Affleck was going to stay in the DCEU a little longer as The Flash would’ve set up a Batman multiverse with his Batman lost in time (probably in the Knightmare reality), and Michael Keaton serving as a mentor figure for rookie heroes.

With those plans canceled, James Gunn is free to produce a new Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock and Matt Reeves can go where he wants with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl (for now). Gunn’s The Brave and The Bold, meanwhile, is still searching for its cast.

