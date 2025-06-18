“Woman Of Tomorrow” Dropped From Supergirl Film Due To James Gunn’s Dislike Of Long Titles With Colons

Helen Slater breaks the glass ceiling and more in Supergirl (1984), Tri-Star Pictures

“Less is more,” goes the old adage. James Gunn certainly thinks so as he’s put the nugget of wisdom into practice for Superman, which was titled Superman: Legacy when it first went into production. But now, he’s gone a step further and applied that practice to the next Supergirl movie.

James Gunn and David Corenswet ring in the new DCEU on Dan Mora’s variant cover to Superman Unlimited Vol.1 #1 “In the Blink of an Eye” (2025), DC

Gunn confirmed to Rolling Stone the film starring Milly Alcock is going strictly by Supergirl – in keeping with its official logo. He explained his reasoning when he discussed the “premortem” his projects go through. This includes any issues that might sink a movie or that he is personally uncomfortable with, including minor quirks regarding titles.

“I’m always cutting,” Gunn explained. “Legacy was really — we do something called a premortem. A premortem is you get together with your group that’s doing the project. It’s usually about a couple months before shooting, and you go, hypothetically, ‘If it’s an epic disaster, what are the things that we’re doing today that are going to cause it to be an epic disaster? Everyone here can speak freely.’”

‘Supergirl’ actor David Krumholtz via Instagram

He continued, “The things you find on other productions are the things that people are whispering. ‘Oh, God, I don’t know why they cast that actor — he doesn’t fit the role.’ Or ‘The production designer’s never on time.’” Gunn’s biggest complaint? Extended titles that use a colon.

Revealed the director, “One of the things I brought up was, it was called Superman: Legacy. Even though I was the one that gave it that title, I just wasn’t sure. First of all, I’m sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing. And then also it seemed to be looking back when we’re looking forward, even though it does have to do with legacy in the movie itself. And everybody was like, ‘Oh, yeah, no, change it.’”

And so it is; the more things change, the more they stay the same, as other adages go. The DCU’s first Supergirl movie will have the same title as the one that starred Helen Slater 40 years ago. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl brings The Woman of Tomorrow back to big screens in 2026.

