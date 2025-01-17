WWE Star Seth Rollins Reveals He Was Cut Completely From ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, Confirms The Chaos Of Reshoots And Rewrites

Seth Rollins confronts CM Punk on the final RAW on USA via WWE on YouTube & The Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) loses control in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Studios

If a few of you out there were still going to see Captain America: Brave New World because you were looking forward to seeing wrestler Seth Rollins in his Marvel debut, we have some bad ‘freaking’ news.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) prepares for a showdown in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Rollins confirmed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet his character was cut through the course of the rewrites and reshoots the film underwent. “I am not in the movie,” he said (via IGN). “I will say unequivocally [that] I am not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, oh, I’m here to see Seth Rollins.”

He continued, “There might be two people who would do that, but I don’t want those two people to waste their time. I don’t want to misinform anybody. I don’t want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film.” Still, Rollins wants others to go see it. “It should be a good one. Marvel does a great job,” he said. “I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film.”

As for why his mystery role was left out, “The Architect” explained, “Truth be told, any answer I gave you would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots and so what I was there to do…got either repurposed or completely erased.” However, they may have had a backup for him.

“I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role I believe, or the repurposing of my role. I’m not exactly sure on what it was. But they ended up going in a different direction with it. My understanding is there was just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots,” Rollins confirmed. “They know they’ve got a finished product that hopefully they’re happy with, and hopefully it’s successful. But it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

His secret role, now abandoned, was reportedly a member of The Serpent Society led by Diamondback. Moreover, despite an appearance by the Red Hulk, which is prominent in the promotion, they are slated as the villains based on everything we know.

Captain America: Brave New World, which will hold the record for the shortest MCU movie at a running time of one hour and 58 minutes, hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.

