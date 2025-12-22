Movies

‘The Mask’ Actor Peter Greene’s Death Is Raising Eyebrows

Peter Greene as Dorian Tyrell making headlines in The Mask (1994), New Line Cinema

The sudden passing of director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner has been stealing all the headlines this past week, especially after it was discovered his death resulted from a double murder that the filmmaker’s troubled drug-addict son is probably responsible for.

Rob Reiner in This Is Spinal Tap (1984), MGM

Reiner’s death was a huge, gripping tragedy among a handful that hit in a short period this month. In entertainment, the event eclipsed news of a second death that happened days before. That death was actor Peter Greene, known particularly for his back-to-back noteworthy 1994 roles in The Mask and Pulp Fiction.

Greene died earlier this month and was found in his New York apartment. It was sad and blindsiding news for his fans, but most of all those who remember his performance in The Mask as gangster Dorian Tyrell. Now, they are learning more about the circumstances of his untimely passing, and they aren’t pretty.

Dorian (Peter Greene) lied in The Mask (1994), New Line Cinema

According to a TMZ exclusive, Greene “had injuries on his body when he was found dead in his New York City apartment last week … and authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the injuries, and what led to his death.”

The actor, 60, was discovered when the police performed a welfare check after receiving complaints of loud music in his apartment. Injuries weren’t initially reported, and the medical examiner is still trying to figure out how they happened along with Greene’s cause of death. Interestingly, a note reading “I’m still a Westie” was beside him.

Most people sweat bullets, but Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene) with his Big Head spits bullets in The Mask (1994), New Line Cinema

Everything including murder, suicide, and accidental death is on the table. Greene had a history of drug problems and also attempted suicide at least once in 1996. However, based on several personal accounts from people close to him, he was “in good spirits,” and seemingly getting his life and career back on track.

He never quite capitalized on the heights he reached in the mid-90s, but continued to work steadily in TV shows and small independent films. A few jobs, including narrating a documentary, were being lined up before his body was found.

Peter Greene goes medieval in Pulp Fiction (1994), Universal Pictures

Greene also had roles in The Usual Suspects, Training Day, the American version of Brit cop show Life on Mars, and the neo-Western drama series Justified starring Timothy Olyphant.

