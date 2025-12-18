News

Romania Plans To Open “Dracula Land” Theme Park In Bucharest

Working logo for Dracula Land

It has been over 128 years since Bram Stoker introduced the mortal world to Transylvania legend, Dracula, in his classic epistolary novel, and the country has finally decided to cash in on their most famous count in the dirt-cheap town of Bucharest.

Before storming Castle Dracula, you must survive a sea of soulless AI ghouls at Dracula Land

At an estimated cost of €1 billion ($1,177,520,000 USD), this massive vampire-themed resort has been labeled the “Transylvanian Disneyland” by the Hungarian press.

The complex is said to cover 160 hectares (nearly 395 acres) that will be divided into six separate districts which features hotels, shopping centers, restaurants, DraculaCoin tokens, and a multitude of macabre attractions.

There's no need for the 20 minute commute from Bucharest to London when Dracula Land has AI Victorian London on standby

On top of having a really cool name, Dragoș Dobrescu is the founder of Dracula Land. He believes that his endeavor will be what leads the “land of phantoms” into the blinding light of modernity, and after taking a cursory glance at his background, it’s safe to assume that the theme park will most likely have a twenty-four-hour laundry service as well:

“Dracula Land brings together everything I’ve learned in real estate,” Dragoș declared (via The UK Sun) “Discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to keep complex teams with very different specializations together. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built.”

It's blood-for-beads on the streets of AI New Orleans

With a projected opening date sometime in 2027, this longtime dream of every young horror fan (and especially after watching Jurassic Park!) is still in its early stages, but the folks at Dracula Land have shared artificially intelligent images of potential park designs.

The biggest takeaway is that it could be a lot darker, and that the artificial visitors look even creepier than any nocturnal apparition from the pits of Hell. “For me, Dracula Land is a national project,” Dragoș concluded. “A symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects.”

There will be thirty water attractions inside the park, and their goal is to build one of Europe’s biggest wave pools. Water hasn’t exactly been a vampire’s best friend throughout any its folklore.

However, there’s a chance that it could be a safe zone from the blood-thirsty Carpathians. One of the other districts will be dedicated to New Orleans, and the vampire chronicles of the late Anne Rice.

Of all the AI-generated images of Dracula Land, Castle Dracula's Ballroom looks the coolest

They hope to attract three million visitors annually with a projected €5 billion ($5,873,575,000 USD) in revenue over the next decade, and to create over five thousand jobs. Something which is desperately needed after floods in the region of north of Bucharest last May, which completely devastated their economy.

Dracula Land will also have its own digital universe that was created using Unreal Engine 5, and interactive twin of the real park. It will incorporate the aforementioned DraculaCoins, an NFT system, AI-powered personalization, and real-time synchronizing with upcoming events. If they’re taking this seriously, there will be a Count at every cash register.

The Count announces that 8 is the number of the day

