Rumor: Hal Jordan And John Stewart Face Right-Wing Extremists In ‘Lanterns’

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) has something to say to Metropolis loud and clear in Superman (2025), DC Studios

We have a new rumor about the HBO Max and DC Studios series Lanterns that won’t soften the skepticism of people who have already given up on the DCU.

Kyle Chandler can’t believe his eyes in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Legendary Pictures

Details of the show were presented at an event in Mexico City, according to Cosmic Book News, and a description emerging from there claims the show’s main antagonists are presented as “right-wing extremists.” They are further described as “abandoned and radicalized.”

This sounds vaguely similar to the Seventh Kavalry in HBO’s Watchmen miniseries that idolized Rorschach. With Damon Lindelof co-producing, that’s not a surprise and can’t be a simple coincidence. Given that, we’d also wager the group in Lanterns is composed of ex-cops or military of some type.

A Rorschach cosplayer hosts a police training video in Watchmen Season 1 Episode 1 “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (2019), HBO

They will probably fit the ‘red-pilled’ and ‘incel’ molds, too, since James Gunn can’t resist taking swipes at his critics and the easy boogeymen. He already did it in Peacemaker and Creature Commandos, neither of which was watched by an audience with any strength in numbers.

The description even makes comparisons to Lindelof’s Watchmen and True Detective Season 2, which we keep hearing, as far as how “grounded,” “real,” and “tense” the series looks. It’s likewise compared to Mare of Easttown, due to the tone leaning heavily into that of a police drama.

The reported grounded realism extends to the effects, costume designs, and displays of the ring’s powers. Hal’s costume will be seen and will be all practical, unlike Ryan Reynolds’ in 2011. It’s described by the leak as “medieval and strange” in a good way.

Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) shows no fear in Green Lantern (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

It is said the suit is like nothing seen in a comic, and it may take more inspiration from Injustice. Its traits are deemed reminiscent of the game, and allegedly it could work as an alternate unlockable armor based on the intel.

That’s the good news for Hal. On a lesser note, the description seconds the other lingering rumor that he has to “retire” so John can take up the ring from then on in the DCU.

Lanterns Leaks via r/DCU_ on Reddit

Additionally, much like Hal’s long-term viability, the prospects of other villains appearing, such as Black Hand, Atrocitus, or a Black Lantern or two, are also diminished. Apparently, the only hints of them are in a cemetery.

