Rumor: Reed Richards And Doctor Doom “Don’t Really Interact” In Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, Will Share A Vague Relationship Similar To “Thanos and Tony In ‘Infinity War'”

Reed Richards tangles up Doctor Doom on Jack Kirby, Joe Sinnott and Gaspar Saladino's cover to Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #200 "When Titans Clash!" (1978), Marvel Comics

According to a new (though, in light of the the studio’s disregard for its original comic book source material, admittedly unsurprising) whisper currently sweeping the internet, Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be making some particularly drastic changes to the Reed Richards/Doctor Doom relationship.

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom fight for the soul of the multiverse on Alex Ross’ cover to Secret Wars Vol. 1 #9 “Beyond” (2016), Marvel Comics

This latest alleged insight regarding the blue uniform-clad MCU entry was first shared with the public on October 7th by The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez.

Fielding reader questions for the site’s monthly Q&A, Perez was at one point asked, “Will the Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom dynamic in the MCU’s Secret Wars be any bit close to how important/impactful it is in the 2015 Secret Wars comic?”

(For those who did not get a chance to check out the strong-stating-but-terribly-ending crossover comic, in Secret Wars, Richards and Doom’s rivalry finally comes to a head as the former seeks to stop the latter, now in possession of the reality-bending abilities of the Beyonders, from ruling over all of reality as its God Emperor. While this clash eventually comes to physical blows, it ultimately concludes with Doom admitting that despite everything, he knows Richards would have “done so much better” with the Beyonders’ powers.)

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom let loose in Secret Wars Vol. 1 #9 “Beyond” (2016), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić, Ive Svorcina, and Clayton Cowles.

In turn, Perez explained, “It’s going to be hard, if I’m perfectly honest with you. Mainly because Doom and Reed don’t really interact in the Fantastic Four movie.”

“I’d like to think of it more as Thanos and Tony in Infinity War, where like, Tony knew a threat from space was coming, but he didn’t know exactly who it was until Infinity War, yet Thanos knew nearly everything he needed to know about Tony,” he detailed. “Just switch Thanos with Doom and Tony with Reed.”

God Emperor Doom sits upon his throne, surrounded by Sheriff Strange, Susan Von Doom, and Valeria Von Doom on Alex Ross’ cover to Secret Wars Vol. 1 #4 “All the Angels Sing, All the Devils Dance” (2015), Marvel Comics

Unfortunately for fans of Marvel’s First Family, this tease was the most information offered up by Perez regarding The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The only other tidbit regarding the film that he shared during this months’ Q&A was the fact that the Future Foundation will in fact be ‘around’ during the team’s next adventure.

Pressed as to whether he could provide “Any insight on what the Future Foundation’s role will be in Fantastic Four: First Steps? Just because we’ve been seeing it teased in promo art and rumors?”, Perez asserted, “They’re investigating the cosmos and beyond. I can’t comment beyond that.”

Spider-Man officially joins the Future Foundation as a core member in FF Vol. 1 #1 (2010), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Steve Epting. Rick Magyar, Paul Mounts, and Rus Wooton.

Outside of Perez’s teases, very little information is currently known about just what is set to go down in First Steps.

Aside from official casting details for the film’s main team, the only other confirmed information known about the film is that it will feature an appearance from both a gender-swapped version of the Silver Surfer, as portrayed by Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, and the cosmic entity’s boss, Galactus (as confirmed via preview images shown during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con).

Mr. Fantastic threatens Galactus with the Ultimate Nullifer in Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #50 “The Startling Saga of the Silver Surfer!” (1966), Marvel Comics. Words by Stan Lee, art by Jack Kirby, Joe Sinnot, Stan Goldberg, and Sam Rosen.

At current, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently set to start exploring the cosmos on July 25th, 2025.

