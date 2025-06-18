Top 10 Important X-Men Characters We Want To See Join The MCU After Avengers: Doomsday

Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (Lena Condor) outside Professor X's class in X-Men Apocalypse (2017), 20th Century Studios; X-23/Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) crying over Logan (Hugh Jackman) as he dies in Logan (2017), 20th Century Fox

After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel seems to be ramping up the integration of Fox’s Original X-Men in the MCU. Kevin Feige’s initial 26-man shortlist for Avengers: Doomsday caused excitement among fans as long-awaited important X-Men stars, including Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, were announced to be making their MCU debuts.

Nightcrawler (Yuri Lowenthal) has some advice for Adrian Luca (Scott Porter) in X-Men: Destiny (2011), Activision

Featuring at least nine mutants, Avengers: Doomsday is set to witness the biggest ever reunion of X-Men since Disney took over the franchise in 2019. With the MCU set for a major reboot after Secret Wars, the mutants are clearly lined up to dominate all three levels of the MCU’s superhero line-up, so here is a look at 10 more X-Men who will be perfect additions to the MCU.

Ororo Munroe / Storm

Storm/Ororo Munroe (Halle Berry) is about to make cinematic history in X-Men (2000), Marvel Entertainment

Storm’s continued absence in the MCU still baffles many fans because she is one of the few X-Men characters capable of defeating Doctor Doom, especially if the MCU were to adopt her power upgrade from Storm #4 and other recent comics. From altering planetary weather systems to creating hurricanes, Monroe’s omega-level powers from the X-Men days were already amazing, but her continued upgrades have turned her into a god.

She also has magical powers that draw back to the Elder Goddess Oshtur, so when fully unleashed, she could be absolutely invincible. Munroe is also a capable leader, having led the X-Men in battles against colossal villains like Doctor Doom, making her a relevant asset in the current direction of the MCU. Storm is also connected to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther, even becoming the Queen of Wakanda at some point, which gives the character multiple avenues for entry into the MCU.

Forge

Forge (Gil Birmingham) finds himself trapped in the Days of Future Past in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 10 ‘Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3’ (2024), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED:10 Forgotten X-Men Characters Who Need Their Own MCU Film

Forge is another mutant whose powers have never been fully explored on screen, which is why his MCU debut would be a spectacle to watch. With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs another tech genius, and Forge is more than capable of filling the role since he can create a weapon to combat any type of threat he perceives. With the MCU being rebooted and new threats coming, the team will need better suits and devices designed to combat new threats, and that is why Forge is a necessity.

His superpower is the ability to create any device he imagines through his subconcious, sometimes without even knowing how it works. He also has mystic powers that he can use to summon armies of the dead when necessary. In the comics, he creates devices that can stop some of the greatest threats the X-Men have ever faced, and actually replaces Tony Stark at the Department of Defence.

Sebastian Shaw

Emma Frost (Martha Marion) accepts a dance from Sebastian Shaw (Travis Willingham) in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 5 ‘Remember It’ (2024), Marvel Entertainment

As the X-Men join the MCU, they are bound to bring their own bad apples with them, too, and none of their foes stinks worse than Sebastian Shaw. He is a mutant with the ability to absorb kinetic energy from any blow directed at him and then use it to enhance his own strength. Shaw is an antihero who, like some of the MCU’s best antiheroes, can be selfish, egotistic, and reckless, but is also capable of redemption.

His unique superpowers would make an interesting addition to the MCU as the franchise deals with a character who gets stronger from being hit. Being the leader of the Hellfire club, Shaw is a master of the streets just like Daredevil’s Kingpin, making him one of the most capable street-level antiheroes, or villains, depending on the version of him the MCU brings.

Laura Kinney / X-23

X-23/Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) crying over Logan (Hugh Jackman) as he dies in Logan (2017), 20th Century Fox

After the successful return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, Laura Kinney’s MCU re-debut seems inevitable. The character stole the show in Logan, fighting ferociously alongside Jackman’s character before leading the young team of mutants to safety after Logan’s death. She would do the same again in the wasteland of D&W, even if she was outshone by Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes.

Played by Dafne Keen, Laura is widely seen as the new future of Wolverine in the comics, and the MCU could also use a female Wolverine, considering the franchise’s screaming gender imbalance. Created as a clone but later adopted by Logan, Laura is just as emotionally volatile, but ferocious and relentless in fights, just like her father. Capably agile with her claws and armed with superhealing abilities, X-23 could easily be the MCU’s new killing machine.

Dr. Nathaniel Essex / Mister Sinister

Nathan Summers is in the clutches of Sinister (Christopher Britton) in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 3 “Fire Made Flesh” (2024), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: 10 Worst-Reviewed MCU Films That Fans Still Loved

Mister Sinister is one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel comics, yet he remains absent in live-action productions. Obsessed with turning humans into a super-race using mutant genes, the mad scientist thrives at working in the background as he uses proxies to do his dirty work. His powers include telepathy, but his real weapon of the mind is his mastery of manipulation.

In the comics, Sinister is closely linked to Cyclops as he believes the X-Men’s leader could be the key to unlocking his twisted ambition of creating superhumans. With James Marsden’s Cyclops joining the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, Mister Sinister couldn’t be far behind, especially with the immense opportunity for alliances that he could secure with the likes of Doctor Doom.

Bobby Drake / Iceman

Iceman / Bobby Drake (Shawn Ashmore) floating on ice in X2: X-Men United (2003), 20th Century Fox

Despite being Professor X’s second student, after Cyclops, the Iceman remains one of the least appreciated X-Men characters in live-action adaptations. Bobby Drake’s powers have only continued to expand over the years in the comics as he moved from simply covering people in ice blocks into a cosmic-level superhero, as he can now take any planet back to the ice age.

Drake’s is also close friends with The Human Torch, who will soon make his MCU debut with the Fantastic Four. It, therefore, makes sense for Iceman to make his MCU debut in the rebooted universe, as his powers could be essential in defeating cosmic-level villains that are coming into the Sacred Universe.

Rogue

Rogue (Lenore Zann) is ready to break some Sentinels and look good doing it in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 1 ‘To Me, My X-Men’ (2024), Disney Plus

Rogue wasn’t seen as the most powerful of the original X-Men because she was largely portrayed as a timid and insecure person with poor control of her powers. However, in the comics, Rogue is a real powerhouse, easily absorbing the powers, memories, and psyche of anyone she touches. She can go from being as strong as Captain America in one minute to the Hulk in the next, making her unpredictable and almost impossible to stop.

The introduction of Channing Tatum’s Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as Avengers: Doomsday, also makes Rogue’s debut in the MCU more of a necessity now since the two have one of the most interesting relationships in the comics. However, with new threats now emerging in the MCU, it is about time that Rogue made her debut and replicated some of the best displays of superhuman abilities.

Jean Grey

Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) has a vision of Cable’s (Chris Potter) birth in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 3 ‘Fire Made Flesh’ (2024), Disney Plus

Bonded to the Phoenix, Jean Grey becomes the most powerful fictional character ever created, and the entire Marvel universe now rests on her shoulders. Unfortunately, it might take some time before she is introduced in the MCU, but she has to be introduced at some point since her storyline is the pinnacle of the X-Men.

Sophie Turner’s portrayal of the character in Dark Phoenix didn’t even come close to the character’s power in the comics. Jean Grey has the ultimate power to destroy, but also create, and tap into the power of the Phoenix at any time, making her both immortal and indestructible. The MCU could also introduce her origin story before she becomes the Phoenix to make her a long-running character throughout the franchise before her ultimate rise to becoming a god.

Emma Frost

Emma Frost (Laura Post) readies to unleash her Diamond Form in Marvel Rivals (2024), NetEase Games

RELATED: Florence Pugh’s Ten Best Non-MCU Performances Ranked

The former White Queen of the Hellfire Club is another multifaceted X-Men character whose MCU debut is long overdue. Frost is one of the most powerful female mutants in the X-Men universe, with telepathic powers rivalling Professor X himself. She is also a walking human weapon and shield thanks to her ability to turn into an organic diamond, making her impervious to almost any blow.

She has an on-and-off relationship with Cyclops in the comics, so with James Marsden’s Cyclops making his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, Frost shouldn’t be far behind. Like Sebastian Shaw, Frost is an antihero, so she can even be introduced into the MCU as a villain to give fans a taste of the dark side of one of the franchise’s most interesting female characters.

Jubilation Lee / Jubilee

Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (Lana Condor) outside Professor X’s class in X-Men Apocalypse, (2017), 20th Century Studios

Lana Condor embodied the vigor of youth and innocence, as well as most aspects of Jubilee’s superpowers that Marvel comics fans expected from the character in X-Men: Apocalypse. However, the full extent of the character’s chaotic fireworks is yet to be seen in full display in live action, which is why Marvel should make her MCU debut a priority.

As Wolverine’s sidekick, Jubilee represents the future of the X-Men and could easily become the MCU’s new audience surrogate — a young, enthusiastic mutant who thrown into a world of older, battle-scarred heroes. Jubilee is also a reliable emotional anchor, a necessary addition that the franchise needs, especially with so many volatile characters coming on board.

NEXT: 10 MCU Characters Who Could Join The Thunderbolts* (*New Avengers)

Billy Oduory By Billy Oduory is an Information Systems major and a lifelong nerd who has enjoyed comics since childhood. When he ... More about Billy Oduory