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Sony Announced Price Changes for PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal Remote Player

Credit: Sony Announced Price Changes Google Commons

PlayStation fans are getting hit with a price increase after Sony announced price changes for PS5, PS5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal.

According to the official statement released on PlayStation’s blog, the price change is blamed on the “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”

Sony PS5 Google Commons

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

“The updated recommended retail prices for PS5 consoles are effective starting April 2, 2026 as follows. For all other territories, please check with your local retailer or direct.playstation.com where it is available.”

U.S.

PS5 – $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99

PS5 Pro – $899.99

U.K.

PS5 – £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99

PS5 Pro – £789.99

Europe

PS5 – €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99

PS5 Pro – €899.99

Japan

PS5 – ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980

PS5 Pro – ¥137,980

“The updated recommended retail price for the PlayStation Portal remote player is effective starting April 2 as follows. For all other territories, please check with your local retailer or direct.playstation.com where it is available.”

U.S. – $249.99

– $249.99 U.K. – £219.99

– £219.99 Europe – €249.99

– €249.99 Japan – ¥39,980

This is the second price hike, with the first being in August 2025. Their first price change was only an increase of $50, which didn’t seem horrible at the time; however, with the additional $100 boost, it’s starting to cause some frustration.

Sony PlayStation 5 Google Commons

Especially considering the console released in November, 2020. After almost six years, you would think the price would start to drop, but apparently, that’s not the case anymore.

Unfortunately, for those ready for the next console, the wait might be longer than expected, thanks to the RAM crisis. Polygon believes that the launch of the to 2028 or even 2029.

However, according to Screen Rant, which went over AI implementation for the PlayStation 6, Sony is hoping for a 2027 holiday release in the hope of beating Microsoft to the punch, but “global memory shortages, pipeline issues, and tariff concerns remain a reality right now.”

If the original price for the PlayStation 5 was only $499.99, with the Digital Edition being only $399.99, and now it’s surging to $649.99 and $599.99, respectively, the price tag for the PlayStation 6 is worrisome. This feels like another big hit on console fans, especially those who enjoy physical media collecting.

This is also just a day after Nintendo released its plan to decrease the price of digital versions of the game to $59.99, while keeping their physical media at the same price at $69.99.

The constant price increase to both video games and consoles is starting to anger gamers, with many starting to worry that gaming is starting to get too expensive.