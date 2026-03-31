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Xbox Games Showcase Marks Big Event Push Under New Gaming CEO

Credit: Xbox Games Showcase Microsoft

Xbox Games Showcase is set to air on Sunday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. in the UK. And with the confrmation by Microsoft, it was revealed that the show will begin immediately with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct after the main event.

According to the company, fans can watch on Xbox’s YouTube or Twitch channels, along with other official outlets, marking it as one of the brand’s biggest presentation dates of the summer.

Gears of War E Day (TBD) Xbox Game Studios

The official statement, which was posted on Xbox Wire on March 30, 2026, the main showcase will include first gameplay looks and “huge news” from Xbox’s first-party studios as well as third-party partners, “from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings.” The post-show segment, featuring Gears of War, will show new details, gameplay, and even developer insight from The Coalition.

This is the perfect timing as Xbox is in the process of trying to reset its public identity, making this feel like a huge event for the company. Not only are we going to see sneak peeks into games, but we’ll get an insight on what Xbox wants to look like under it’s new leadership.

In case you missed it, Microsoft named Asha Sharma executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft Gaming in February, with Satya Nadella saying that she would help lead the business into its next era of growth. In the same announcement, Nadella focused on three commitments Microsoft is making with the new leadership change: “great games,” “the return of Xbox,” and “future of play.”

Gears of War E Day (TBD), Xbox Game Studios

Even though Asha Sharma was chosen in February, the new CEO has already made visible changes, with Microsoft retiring the “This is an Xbox” campaign because it “didn’t feel like Xbox.” According to a spokesperson, reported by VGC, she is “personally leading a reset of how the brand shows up.” This upcoming showcase is the perfect way to reset their image into the look that Sharma wants.

Along with showing off some of the upcoming games, and showing fans what they can expect from the company, you should also expect the return of FanFest. This will help celebrate the 25th anniversary and will take a look back at the last 25 years and a look at what comes next. This might seem small, but it’s a great strategy to get fans excited. Nostalgia, community, and familiar franchises.

Expect plenty of games, expect a lot of Gears, and expect Microsoft to treat the whole thing as a statement piece, not just another livestream. Be sure to tune into the livestream on June 7th!