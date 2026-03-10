News

The Adorable Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Release Date Has Been Announced

Credit: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Release Date (2026), Nintendo

Today is Mario Day, but the celebration has extended to one of our favorite side characters as well! That’s right, the wait is almost over, as Nintendo just announced Yoshi and the Mysterious Book release date.

A video was released on the Nintendo Today app, which showed the upcoming platformer. In the sneak peek video, players meet Mr. E, a talking book that needs help remembering all the creatures living inside his pages. The upcoming Switch 2 game is supposed to release on May 21st.

The trailer introduces us to one of the many creatures players will encounter in the storbook world. And of course, in the classic Yoshi style, the dinosaur swallows it up. In true storybook fashion, players are given a small blurb showing Yoshi’s thoughts to the creature, saying it tasted bitter and soapy.

With more investigation, the creature seems to spit out bubbles, which can be hopped into to travel to hard-to-reach places. But it doesn’t stop there. The trailer also shows us various mechanics of the game. To start, Yoshi carries the creature, providing multiple bubbles for easier scaling abilities. And different fruits eaten by the creatures provide unique skills, like apples creating larger bubbles. This is a unique way to add more complexity and experimentation than we usually see in Yoshi games.

Players will have to control Yoshi to research these creatures and come up with their own names as they record them in the book. Finding traits will earn players stars, and the more you earn, the more pages you unlock to discover new creatures and areas.

The game features a charming art style with hand-drawn-like backgrounds, which work perfectly with the storybook theme. With the recent release of Pokémon Pokopia, this seems like another relaxing and exploration game to sit back and relax. And it feels like a Yoshi game is overdue, with the last , releasing back in 2019.

Make sure to keep checking back here for everything you need to know about upcoming games.