‘Harry Potter’ Film Series Star Bonnie Wright Encourages HBO Reboot Cast To “Take Their Interpretation Of The Characters From The Book”

Bonnie Wright provides a preview of the 'Beyond Hogwarts' expansion for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (2023), Jam City

In offering a piece of advice to the already and soon to be cast members of HBO’s Harry Potter television reboot, original film series actress Bonnie Wright has suggested that the series’ actors look to J.K. Rowling’s source material for direction on how to play their respective characters.

Ginny (Bonnie Wright) watches on as Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) attempts to break down the shield protecting Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

Wright, who played the young Ginny Weasley in the original Warner Bros. film adaptations, spoke to her thoughts on the upcoming TV series during a recent interview given to PEOPLE ahead of the April 30th performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theater, which she was attending as a member of the audience.

Asked by the magazine if she had any words for the incoming cast, Wright asserted, “People sometimes ask me the question, ‘Oh, what advice would you give to yourself?’ [Meaning] advice from now, going into the films when I was 9, and I’m like, ‘Honestly, I don’t think I would say anything.'”

“I know that’s maybe not helpful,” she added, “but I think the not knowing and the wonder and the nervousness and the excitement and the unknown is what gives you that drive and energy.”

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ginny (Bonnie Wright) have a heart-to-heart in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), Warner Bros. Pictures

However, despite her recommendation to embrace the unknown, Wright also gave a piece of concrete advice, telling her hosts, “And at the same time, I think every actor stepping into all the roles, I hope, really go from the book and they take their interpretation of the characters from the book as the original source of material.”

“And I just hope that they do what they wanna do and they make their character who they envision Ginny to be,” she continued. “And I think that’s what’s cool, that other people can give her character and all the others new life.”

“I guess the only thing I would say is like, be present in the moment,” she said.

Ginny (Bonnie Wright) stands united with Dumbledore’s Army in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

Turning her attentions to the showrunners, Wright further opined that they should also remember to “just have fun” with the show’s production.

“I feel like in the world, we’ll get very serious about different things, and I think sometimes it’s just being like, ‘We are so lucky to be sat here creating these incredible stories that people love,'” she opined, “and just to be excited and proud of the work that you do, rather than worrying too much about what people think, and how it’s gonna be received.”

Bonnie Wright talks about the differences between the ‘Harry Potter’ films and books on Inside Of You with Michael Rosenbaum (2024)

Notably, this is not the first time Wright has offered her thoughts on HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV outing.

Asked by PEOPLE ahead of last year’s Back To Hogwarts fan celebration as to what she was hoping to see from the new adaptation, the actress replied, “My biggest hope as a fan of the books is that they’re able to just include more of the world that we know and love.”

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ginny (Bonnie Wright) see James (Will Dunn) off to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

“With TV shows, you’ve got hours unlike movies,” she explained. “I’m hoping as a fan that I get to see some of the bits in the books that just didn’t make the cut for our films because they had to be shorter.”

As to the characters themselves, Wright told PEOPLE, “All the characters, you can interpret them a billion different ways, so I’m excited to see how they’re interpreted.”

