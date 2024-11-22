Warner Bros. Defends J.K. Rowling’s Involvement With ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series, Says She Has “A Right To Express Her Personal Views” And That Project “Will Only Benefit From Her Involvement”

In the second time in as many weeks, Warner Bros. has publicly confirmed that despite the backlash to her involvement, franchise creator J.K. Rowling will remain a welcome member of the Harry Potter HBO series’ production team.

The studio offered their latest defense of the author via a written statement provided by a spokesperson to Variety’s, Adam B Vary, the message ostensibly sent in response to the outlet asking for a comment on HBO CEO Casey Bloys’ recent affirmation that Rowling has “been fairly involved” in the upcoming adaptation of her work.

In their statement, Warner Bros. recalled that they had “been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years” before noting that in terms of the HBO series, “her contribution has been invaluable.”

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” said the studio. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

As mentioned above, Warner Bros.’ statement is but the second defense of Rowling’s involvement made by the studio in recent weeks.

Asked by a currently unidentified reporter during a November 12th Warner Bros. press event as to just how involved Rowling was in the Harry Potter series’ production and whether the author’s “passionate views about trans issues” had caused any problems in its ability to fill out its cast and crew, the aforementioned Bloys asserted, “She’s been fairly involved. She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she’ll have opinions on casting.”

Turning to address the reporter’s second question, the CEO revealed that Rowling’s vocal criticisms of transgender politics “hasn’t affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven’t felt an impact from that.”

Notably, Bloys’ recent comments follow with those he gave on the topic following the initial announcement that Harry Potter would be heading to the small screen.

Pressed in 2023 as to whether he was concerned that Rowling’s views would have an effect on the series’ success, Bloys declined to comment, telling the inquirer, “No, I don’t think this is the forum. That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

“Our priority is what’s on the screen,” he declared. “Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

In terms of the author’s attachment to the project, Bloys then confirmed, “[Rowling] will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

“The TV show is new and we’re excited about that, but, remember, we’ve been in the Potter business for 20 years,” he said. “This is not a new decision for us, we’re very comfortable being in the Potter business.”

At present, official information regarding the Harry Potter series’ production remains a tightly-kept secret by Warner Bros.

However, what is known is that the project will be written by Succession producer Francesca Gardiner, helmed by The Menu director Mark Mylod, and of course feature input directly from Rowling herself.

