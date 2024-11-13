HBO Boss Confirms J.K. Rowling Has “Been Fairly Involved” In ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series’ Production, Says Her Views On Transgender Issues Have Had No Effect On Ability To Find Cast Or Crew

Harry Potter prepares to end the threat of Voldemort once and for all on Mary GrandPré's cover to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2007), Scholastic

In providing a brief update that will undoubtedly come as welcome news to fans of the boy wizard, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has confirmed that not only has creator J.K. Rowling been “fairly involved” in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, but also that its production has been in no way effected by her personal views on various transgender issues.

J.K. Rowling is excited for the future while discussing her new children’s book, The Christmas Pig

RELATED: Warner Bros. Reportedly “Coordinating” Story Connections Between ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sequel And ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series

Blows, who also serves as the Chairman and CEO of Max, spoke to Rowling’s involvement in the upcoming TV adaptation of her famous book series during a November 12th Warner Bros. press conference held in promotion of the company’s upcoming production slate.

As recapped by IGN‘s Alex Stedman, at one point fielding questions from attendees, Bloys was pressed by a currently unidentified reporter as to both how involved Rowling was in the Harry Potter series’ production and whether the author’s “passionate views about trans issues” had caused any problems in its ability to find its cast.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) stands his ground against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

Beginning with the reporter’s first question, Bloys answered in turn, “She’s been fairly involved. She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she’ll have opinions on casting.”

Moving to the second, the CEO affirmed that Rowling’s reputation as a vocal critic of transgender politics “hasn’t affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven’t felt an impact from that.”

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) remains defiant to the end in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2010), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Has A Chance To Impress By Adapting Voldemort’s Original, Fan-Favorite Movie Appearance

Notably, Bloys’ recent comments are in line with the ones he gave on the subject following the initial announcement of the Harry Potter series’ green-lighting.

Per Variety‘s Angelique Jackson, when asked during a Q&A session held with members of the press following WB’s 2023 investors day presentation, whether he had any concerns regarding the potential impact Rowling’s views may have on the series’ production, Bloys declined to comment, asserting, “No, I don’t think this is the forum.”

“That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into,” he said.

Ron Weasley (Rubert Gint), Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson), and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) look out to the future in the final scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2010), Warner Bros. Pictures

“Our priority is what’s on the screen,” he told attendees. “Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

Turning to the show itself, Bloys detailed, “[Rowling] will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

“The TV show is new and we’re excited about that, but, remember, we’ve been in the Potter business for 20 years,” he concluded. “This is not a new decision for us, we’re very comfortable being in the Potter business.”

Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) look upon Lord Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) true form in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2010), Warner Bros. Pictures

At current, outside of the fact that it exists and will be written by Succession producer Francesca Gardiner, WB has yet to publicly detail any information regarding the Harry Potter series’ production.

NEXT: Harry Potter TV Series Producer Promises Show Will Explore “The Books More Deeply”