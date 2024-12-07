Alleged Leaks For Next ‘Avatar’ Series Reveals Paraplegic Female Protagonist, Confirmation Of Korra As Most Powerful Bender

A new set of leaks has provided audiences with what appears to be their first look at the upcoming Avatar sequel series – and sadly, the production looks more disappointing than not.

Word that a new entry in the fan-favorite fantasy had entered development was first raised by the now-defunct and aptly-named Avatar News website, who in December 2022 learned from their own purported sources that “an original animated streaming series set in the future after The Legend of Korra, following the next earth Avatar in the cycle, is coming to Paramount+ in 2025,” as produced by franchise creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s Avatar Studios.

And from there, the project went radio silent, with fans being left to wonder both whether the series was actually in production and just what its contents would actually entail.

That was, until December 4th, when an apparent Avatar Studios insider took to 4chan’s dedicated comics and cartoon board, /co/, to leak a number of supposed pre-production documents related to the series.

As relayed from 4chan to Twitter by user @KirithChronicle, the series’ lead Earth avatar protagonist will be Priya, a homeless and paraplegic 9-year-old girl whose closest companion is a large, feline-type creature.

According to her description in the aforementioned casting call, the “independent, kind, and resourceful” young Avatar is” a reluctant hero who avoids altercations or fighting, but still believes in helping people using her creativity and wits”

“She’s a talented musician and loves to make up songs with tanbur (guitar-like instrument),” it continues, “Priya became an amputee after an incident in her early childhood.”

Alongside the Avatar, concept art also reveals her “airbending mentor”, a currently-unnamed young adult male who opts to wear more armored clothing, bears an updated Air Nomad tattoo on his forehead, and “flies using a hoverboard”.

In terms of setting, the events of the series’ will take place sometime after those seen in The Legend of Korra, with Priya being Korra’s Avatar successor.

However, rather than the four-nation world fans have come to know and love (particularly thanks to the original series’ introduction), at the time of the Earth Avatar’s adventures, “The four nations do not exist anymore.”

As to what caused this seismic shift in geo-politics, @KirithChornicle explained, “the series will establish that some unknown cataclysmic event will occur that Avatar Korra will be forced to stop,” during which she will be forced to “reshape the entire world from the original four nations to seven new locations/countries or ‘havens.'”

Notably, should this Korra-specific plot point turn out to be true, it would, as correctly pointed out by @KirithChronicle, that “this would effectively make Avatar Korra the most powerful Avatar known in the lore due to her ability to break and remake the world on her own.”

In providing more information about Priya’s backstory, the leaks further detailed how, “Once the new Earth Avatar is born, we learn she will actually be from a set of identical twins,” the pair of which “will be the focal point of the series.”

“The [Order of the] White Lotus [the secretive group who has taken it upon themselves to forever track down and train the newest Avatar] is expected to have taken one of the twins and raised her in wealth, as she is seen as the more powerful of the two,” they explain. “It’s unknown if they are separated at birth or as toddlers, but the second twin somehow ends up cast aside and forgotten. She grows up on the streets of one of the new ‘havens’ with her animal guide. Eventually, the two twins are reunited and begin training together, as the non-Avatar twin is still very powerful and has actual training from The White Lotus.”

Per the casting call, the twin is named Nikki and considered “the snarky opposite to Priya.”

“She loves her powers and the attention it affords her, but her biggest fear is to be forgotten or not accepted by others,” explains Avatar Studios. “Nikki is awkward but puts on a face of super confidence to hide the fact that she feels like a fish out of water. Despite her cocky attitude, Nikki is also an innovator, and her wild side is useful at time.”

Despite these leaks, it appears that the series’ is far from being ready to air, as @KirtithChronicles notes that “two episodes are finished as of July 2024 in the storyboard/animatics stage with voiceovers.”

As of writing, neither Paramount, Avatar Studios, Di Martino, Konietzko, nor anyone else officially and currently associated with the IP have offered public comment on the leaks.

However, it should be noted that multiple tweets sharing the information – including one by @KirithChronicles – have had their attached images removed at the request of the “copyright holder”.

