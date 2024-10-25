Nielsen Ratings Reveal Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Struggling With Audiences, Confirm Disney Plus Series’ Premiere Posted Worse Numbers Than ‘The Acolyte’

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is shocked by her Coven's betrayal in Agatha All Along Season 1 Episode 5 "Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power" (2024), Marvel Entertainment

According to the latest figures from Nielsen, like most of Disney’s recent projects, it appears Agatha All Along is less the magical ratings powerhouse that they had hoped, and instead yet another-Marvel-dud.

Billy (Joe Locke) unlocks his true powers in Agatha All Along Season 1 Episode 5 “Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power” (2024), Marvel Entertainment

The noted television analytics provided this look into the Disney Plus series’ current under performance on October 21st with the release of their numbers for the week of Agatha All Along’s premiere, September 16th – September 22nd.

Per Nielsen’s data, across the two episodes that made up its debut, Seekest Thou the Road and Circle Sewn With Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate, the Kathryn Hahn-led MCU outing pulled in an approximate 426 million total viewing minutes, for an episode average of 213 million minutes apiece.

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) returns in Agatha: All Along Season 1 Episode 1 “Seekest Thou the Road” (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Given that each episode held a rough run time of 35 minutes a piece, a quick calculation suggests that each episode pulled in around 6,085,714 viewers, in doing so earning the series the 8th Place spot in Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart.

Notably, placing ahead of it, in order, was Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix), The Perfect Couple (Netflix),The Rings of Power (Amazon), Emily in Paris (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Netflix) and Tulsa King (Paramount). Meanwhile, Agatha did manage to beat out Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu) and The Circle (Netflix) – though admittedly not by much.

Nielsen’s Streaming TV Top 10 for the week of September 16th – September 22nd

And while some may attempt to spin these results as ‘Look, it’s not doing that bad! It placed, and not at the bottom!’, it should be noted, as seen above, that not only did the series perform significantly worse than the new season of the widely-panned The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but it also pulled in less viewers than the two-episode premiere of Disney’s last confirmed ratings catastrophe, The Acolyte.

As seen in the firm’s numbers for the week of June 3rd-June 9th, Leslye Headland’s Jedi-themed snoozefest pulled in roughly 488 million collective viewing minutes across its two-episode debut, for an average of 244 million each (or, based on each episodes approximate 40 minute run time, 6,100,000 respective viewers).

Nielsen’s Streaming TV Top 10 for the week of June 3rd – June 9th, 2024

At current, it’s unclear just how Disney and Marvel are reacting to Agatha‘s first public numbers release, as neither entity nor any of their representatives have yet offered comment on the development.

However, looking back to how The Acolyte‘s in-the-dirt ratings drove the House of Mouse to near immediately can The Acolyte after its first season finale, unless the series’ subsequent numbers explode upwards, it’s likely that Agatha All Along‘s next episode will be the end of The Witches’ Road for Agatha and her coven.

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) breaks free from Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) illusions in Agatha All Along Season 1 Episode 1 “Seekest Thou the Road” (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Ultimately, just what fate has in store for Agatha All Along will be made clear when the series’ finale hits Disney Plus on October 30th.

