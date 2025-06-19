‘Superman & Lois’ Star Tyler Hoechlin Stays Humble About Passing The Torch To David Corenswet

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) makes his first unsuccessful attempt at putting Doomsday down for the count in Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" (2023), The CW

Tyler Hoechlin may have lost the role of Superman prematurely as his show ended after four seasons when there was a hope for more. However, the actor remains professional and takes it in stride, despite a nearly ten-year run with more consistent appearances under his belt than either Henry Cavill or Christopher Reeve.

Christopher Reeve takes to the skies in Superman II (1980), Warner Bros. Pictures

As Hoechlin told Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast, he kept his expectations tempered. “It is what it is. It worked out just how it was supposed to work out,” Hoechlin said (via Cinema Blend and Yahoo!). He added there were probably a lot of factors that led to Superman & Lois ending so soon, even if a new movie in production at the same time was the primary catalyst.

But Hoechlin didn’t lay blame on anyone or anything specifically. “I think it was a lot of things [that contributed to the cancellation]. I think it was a lot of things you break down and why and everything [that I] probably could get into,” he said.

“But I always said I feel like this role found me for a reason,” Hoechlin continued. “So I was always very happy to be like, ‘I’m here to service it for as long as it requires me to be here.’ So, if it’s four years, if it’s ten years, whatever it is, I’m just here to do what’s asked.”

He was asked to play Superman, which is a big deal, but that’s not the part he misses. “Do I wish I could’ve kept working with those people, because I loved everybody on that crew and on that cast, yeah, 100 percent. But am I sitting here being like, ‘Oh man, I wish I was still playing Superman’? No, but not because I didn’t enjoy it. Just because I never had any expectations with it,” he explained.

Hoechlin is so detached from the cape that he is more than willing to step aside for David Corenswet. “I was always very, very happy to just hold the place until it was my time to move on and let the next guy come in,” he stated. “I was bummed that I wasn’t going to work with those people anymore, but I wasn’t bummed that I wasn’t going to play that character anymore”.

Superman (David Corenswet) roars in pain as yellow sunlight rushes his body back together in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Hoechlin moved on last December, but he officially gives it up to “the next guy,” Corenswet, on July 11th.

