Ewan McGregor Reportedly Says Disney And Lucasfilm Currently “Exploring” Ideas For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) steels himself for a nomadic future in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 6 (2022), Disney Plus

Despite the its overall lackluster reception, series star Ewan McGregor has reportedly confirmed that Disney and Lucasfilm are actively “exploring” the potential for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) attempts to keep a low profile in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 1 (2022), Disney Plus

The actor reportedly provided this update regarding the bearded Jedi’s solo future while on stage at the recent 2024 Los Angeles Comic-Con for his own “Spotlight” discussion and Q&A panel.

Per numerous attendee reports shared to social media, most notably former ComicBook.com writer Jamie Jirak, when pressed on the possibility of his return to a galaxy far, far away, McGregor informed the crowd that while nothing was confirmed, the series’ production team was “exploring” ideas for a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

Further, the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star also reportedly expressed his hope that should he ever reprise the role of Obi-Wan, the story will allow for him to both wear the Jedi’s signature The Clone Wars armor and once again act alongside his friend and former co-star, Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen.

(Notably, reports are conflicted as to whether McGregor was expressing these desires in relation to the possible future of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series or a hypothetical live-action Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, the latter of which he also expressed interest in doing.)

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) spars with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 5 (2022), Disney Plus

This news that, rather than being just a pipe dream of its lead actor, a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is at least at some stage of consideration comes after months of McGregor publicly expressing hope for the series’ renewal.

Speaking to the series’ future during the 2024 MegaCon Orlando in February, the actor asserted, “I’m just so happy that we managed to do it and also that we did it like that. It was originally going to be a movie and I’ve often thought ‘Should it be a movie?’ and I kind of think it’s great that we did it that way, it’s a longer story and hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more screen time to weave a story.”

From there, he then asked the crowd, “I just hope we can do another one. Can everyone write to Disney? If we just – I’ll give you some email addresses at the end – Just say ‘Dear Disney, let’s have another. Let’s have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi, please.”

Likewise, while discussing the topic of Obi-Wan Kenobi during an interview with Variety‘s Todd Gilchrist given ahead of his own Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, McGregor optimistically declared, “I really do hope we get a chance to do another one.”

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) asks Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) to pretend she never met him in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 Episode 6 (2022), Disney Plus

As of writing, neither Disney, nor Lucasfilm, nor anyone related to the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi have yet provided any public statement regarding McGregor’s recent news tease.

To this end, should the production get the green light, it remains to be seen whether or not McGregor will once again respond to criticism by blanket accusing unhappy viewers of being racist.

