10 Best ‘Under The Radar’ Marvel Video Games

Marvel has slowly morphed into a well-rounded giant of the entertainment industry with its vast catalogue of projects, from comic books and toys to blockbuster films and TV shows, and it is competing among the best in the world.

Marvel video games, on the other hand, haven’t been as successful despite having been around since the early 80s. However, the success of its recent blockbusters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Avengers has brought to the limelight decades of overlooked Marvel games.

From great games overshadowed by bigger franchises, some that lacked proper marketing, to those that were simply missed in the shuffle, here is a look at retro and modern Marvel video games that just didn’t get the spotlight they deserved.

The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005)

Hulk running through the streets in The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005), Sierra Entertainment

Despite being one of the best superhero videogames ever made, The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction is rarely spoken of in Marvel circles. Set in New Mexico, the game allowed players to explore an open world environment, which includes a small desert town and a metropolitan area, allowing the Hulk to smash everything in his path.

The real highlight of the game is the freedom to explore Bruce Banner’s ultimate destructive capabilities, from lifting and hurling tanks and boulders to flattening entire city blocks. Its missions include taking on villains like Devil Hulk and Thunderbolt Ross, with lots of side missions to keep players occupied as well.

Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 1 & 2 (2006/2009)

Wolverine and Captain America leading the charge in Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance (2006), Raven Software

Despite being interestingly creative and totally playable, all three releases of Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance have struggled with minor issues that inadvertently affected their popularity. The first two, however, earned legendary status, popularized by their Dungeons & Dragons style gameplay, where players could choose from a wide range of Marvel heroes to create their own team of superheroes.

In the first game, players take on Doctor Doom and his Masters of Evil, while Ultimate Alliance 2 is a similarly interesting adaptation of the comics version of Captain America: Civil War.

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (2008)

Spider-Man (Mike Vaughn) changing from a black to a red suit in Spider-Man Web of Shadows (2008), Activision

Its voice acting, especially Peter’s, is wanting, but that doesn’t make it a bad game by any means. Spider-Man: Web of Shadows’ take on Spider-Man was way ahead of its time.

The game fully embraces the comic book tone, with excellent mechanics that allow Spider-Man to swing across vast settings and even switch suits from red to black mid-swing. Its script is also bold and deep, with lots of freedom in web slinging and aerial juggling as Peter Parker stops a Symbiote invasion.

Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994)

Spider-Man in a street fight in Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994), Acclaim Entertainment

This was actually one of the earliest faithful adaptations of comic books in video games. The game is based on the Marvel comic book of the same name and follows Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and Venom (Eddie Brock) on a joint mission to stop Carnage (Cletus Kasady).

It remains a gem of the beat-em-up genre, featuring a notoriously tough difficulty curve, but fully embracing the spirit of Marvel comics by teaming up two of Spider-verse’s greatest heroes. Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage remains a cult classic with many fans still praising its original red-cartridge print.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (2022)

Wolverine (Steve Blum) prepares to unleash hell in Marvel’s Midnight Suns (2022), Firaxis Games

Developed by Firaxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was a surprise flop because it incorporates lots of new features that Marvel fans would enjoy. In the game, players adopt the identity of Hunter, a newly created customizable character just for the game, and lead a team of superheroes against Lilith, the mother of demons.

It combines aspects of a traditional tactical RPG with a deck-building system, allowing players to choose unique superhero teams while still making battles unpredictable. Unfortunately, even with its vast gameworld, customizable characters, and sidequests, the game never hit mainstream success.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) lunging at a helicopter in X-Men Origins (2009), Activision

Although it is based on a film that was critically panned, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is arguably one of the best ever solo Wolverine titles in Marvel history. The game follows Logan, voiced by Hugh Jackman, as he embarks on a mission to stop his former Team X boss, Col Stryker, from turning mutants into the ultimate adamantium-based weapon.

The game features every Marvel fan’s dream version of Wolverine that can do almost everything from slashing enemy soldiers in half to lunging at fighter jets to split them apart thanks to his adamantium-fused spine. The game’s mechanics, including pacing, were also well-executed, although the graphics feel a little retro now.

Deadpool (2013)

Deadpool (Nolan North) introducing himself in Deadpool (2013), Activision/Marvel Entertainment

Voiced by Nolan North, Deadpool is the ultimate fourth-wall-breaking video game, delivered high on crude humor in the classic Deadpool style. The game features a non-linear storyline in which Deadpool ends up working with the X-Men to save the world from Mr. Sinister.

Over-the-top violence and a few unpolished mechanics were a concern upon release, but the game was well-received eventually. Unfortunately, the fame didn’t last as the game was quickly forgotten, mostly because better video games came along.

Captain America: Super Soldier (2011)

Captain America (Chris Evans) holding his shield during a battle in Captain America: Super Soldier (2011), Sega/Marvel Entertainment

This is another Marvel video game that was overshadowed by the success of the film upon which it is based, as it was criticized for replicating the film’s storyline. Based on Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Super Soldier follows Captain America through WWII as he fights HYDRA and Red Skull.

The game is designed to favor more brawl-based combat but still features all the perks that Captain America fans would love to see, including streamlined rhythmic combat and stealth sequences. The game also has platform aspects, but with lots of freedom in regard to Captain America’s use of his shield, making it the full Captain America package in a video game.

The Punisher (2005)

The Punisher (Thomas Jane) after throwing someone from the top of a building in The Punisher (2005), THQ

Combining comic book grit with an even grittier gameplay, The Punisher packs all the traits that fans expect from Frank Castle. In the game, Frank takes on Jigsaw, strapped in an Iron Man suit, but before their confrontation, he goes on an authentic Punisher-style rampage, killing the bad guys in a grim, brutal but satisfying display.

While most of the game features brawl-style combat, the game also allows Castle to kill bad guys using the well-designed destructive environment, where he can impale them on spikes or simply throw them off buildings. Unfortunately, the game’s mature rating and niche character focus worked against it in the end.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (2013)

Wolverine, Iron Man and Hulk in LEGO Marvel Superheroes (2013), Warner Bros./Marvel Entertainment

While LEGO games are generally popular, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes remains one of the best superhero games under the banner. The game went under the radar, mostly because of its immediate sequel, which came a little bit too soon.

It features a massive open world with an equally impressive storyline that includes the Fantastic Four and X-Men, as well as Doctor Doom and Galactus, among the other cosmic villains who are now at the core of the MCU.

The game isn’t the fanciest, but it does enough to be fun as far as Marvel video games go because it allows fans to unlock even the least known of Marvel characters, making it one of the best love letters to Marvel comics fans.

