Amid Continued Financial And PR Losses, Ubisoft Launches New NFT Collection For Web3 Multiplayer Title ‘Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.’

In a move that’s sure to right their sinking ship and save their currently-in-the-gutter reputation, Ubisoft has officially begun launch preparations for Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., a new multiplayer title whose entire existence revolves around the use of NFTs.

Developed in collaboration between Ubisoft, the Arbitrum blockchain system, and the web3 gaming-centric development platform Sequence and arriving so late to the Web3 hype that it’s genuinely embarassing, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. will task players with teaming-up to survive and eventually thrive within the cyperpunk dystopia of Eden, itself a sort of ‘Ubisoft-specific metaverse’ wherein the studio’s various IPs reside.

“The G.A.M.E. occurs within Eden, a dystopian world where players become citizens. Their goal? To rise through the ranks and influence the underlying gaming narrative,” reads an August blog post from Sequence announcing the project. “But this isn’t a solo mission. The entire Eden community will collaborate, overcoming challenges across various channels within and outside the Ubisoft ecosystem, to raise their citizen score and gain greater decision-making power for survival. In this game, players aren’t only content consumers but active participants in shaping the cyberpunk world of Eden and its story.”

Offering further, albeit corporate-speak-heavy details on the game’s identity, Ubisoft Labs VP Nicolas Pouard further beamed, “The vision of Captain Laswerhawk: The G.A.M.E. is to build a unique, collaborative experience enabled by blockchain technology. That’s why Ubisoft chose Sequence and its powerful web3 stack to provide critical blockchain tooling to the partnership. With Arbitrum’s supercharged blockchain infrastructure and Sequence’s full web3 stack as the foundation, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. is poised to be a groundbreaking player-driven project.”

“Here, players can have fun and actively contribute to the lore and evolution of the game,” he added. “Blockchain features on Arbitrum empower us to give the community a real voice in shaping the story, gameplay, and even side experiences. This fosters transparency and shared creation, paving the way for a truly collaborative future for Captain Laserhawk.”

As for its NFT integration, on October 4th, Ubisoft announced that they would be partnering with the aforementioned Arbitrum to launch a “limited-edition series of 10,000 NFTs”, each of which “serves as a gateway to the immersive G.A.M.E. experience, offering players access to its governance model, user-generated content (UGC) features, and reward systems.”

Referred to as ‘Niji Warrior ID Cards’, these NFTs will “feature dynamic metadata that evolves based on players’ activity and skill,” as ” This activity is “measured through the Eden Score, where the higher a player’s score, the more perks and governance influence they gain.”

Further, those who own a Niji Warrior ID Card NFT will also be able to “enjoy early access to the game and membership in an exclusive community that connects them directly with Ubisoft developers.”

According to the title’s official website, membership will grant players access to a number of perks, including “Being able to claim exclusive goodies about the most known Ubisoft IPs, early access to the G.A.M.E., access to exclusive experiences (visit the studio, beta access for upcoming games, and more), Governance Voting Power about the future of the G.A.M.E., invitations to exclusive real-world Ubisoft events, access to private social channels and early information, exclusive merchandise, [the] ability to earn in-game currency and rewards. beta testing opportunities for new games and features, and behind the scenes content.”

“We’re excited to bring a new level of player engagement and ownership to gaming with Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.” said Ubisoft Web3 Executive Producer Didier Genevois. “Through the integration of Web3, we’re empowering our community to not only play but shape the future of the game. It’s about creating a collaborative ecosystem where players’ decisions and creations directly impact the game’s evolution, making the experience truly their own.”

As for how The G.A.M.E. will actually play, according to the single sentence that exists regarding this information on its website, it will exist as “a competitive online top-down multiplayer shooter game”.

(A web3 project focusing more on insane monetization schemes than actual product performance? Color us shocked. Shocked!)

For all three of those NFT enthusiasts looking to get in on Ubisoft’s latest scheme, the Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. NFT collection is set to begin minting sometime “in the upcoming weeks”.

