Video Games

ConcernedApe Gave Us Another Haunted Chocolatier Update

Credit: Another Haunted Chocolatier Update, Recipe Book Art for Haunted Chocolatier (TBD), ConcernedApe

At the end of last week, , ConcernedApe gave us another Haunted Chocolatier update. The creator of the hit indie game, Stardew Valley, confirms that he’s still hard at work on his next game. The blog post, titled, “Still here, still grinding…” gave us a quick snippet of information for those closely following the progress… myself included.

“Yep. I’m sill working on the game,” Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone confirms. “Feels kinda dumb posting this same thing over and over, but that’s the reality.”

Ghosts, Concept Art for Haunted Chocolatier (TBD), ConcernedApe

For those who have been excited about this game since it was first announced, way back in 2021, any update is a good update, never a ‘dumb’ one. While Barone admitted that he announced Haunted Chocolatier a little too early, die-hard fans of his work aren’t concerned with how long it’s going to take to see its release.

Well, we might be a bit impatient, but it comes from a good place.

“I know it’s taking a long time. A big part of that is that I am being very thoughtful about every aspect of the game. The things in the game which the player will be interacting with or using very often need to be “perfect”. They need to be seamless, clear, intuitive, satisfying, aesthetic.”

The wait might be grueling for fans who just want to dive into this new, moody game full of promise, but Barone taking his time to give us perfection is amazing to hear.

Haunted Chocolatier Is “Way Bigger”, ConcernedApe

He goes on to talk about what he’s been working on, saying he’s “revisiting the recipe book for making chocolates.”

“This is a UI you will be using fairly often, so it has to be perfect. You need to be able to accomplish your goal with the minimal number of clicks. There needs to be just the right amount of data presented to the player: not so much as to be overwhelming, but not so little as to be trivial or mundane.”

He goes on to explain his thought process and a little more detail about his current work. And while we don’t have any new screenshots about the game, it gives us a little more insight into what to expect, and frankly, I’m excited. Keep up the amazing work, ConcernedApe. We’ll be here when you’re ready to release the game, (im)patiently waiting!