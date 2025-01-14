Asmongold Calls Out Elon Musk, Says He’ll Stream To Twitter/X “For An Entire Year Straight” If Tesla CEO Can Prove He Personally Leveled-Up His Top Ranking ‘Path Of Exile 2’ Account

A Sorceress surveys the destruction left in the wake of her flames in Path of Exile II (2025), Grinding Gear Games

In response to a number of oddities raised by his recent livestream of the game, Elon Musk has been challenged by popular Twitch Asmongold streamer to back up his claim that he is one of the world’s top-ranked Path of Exile II players.

A Sorceress unleashes her lightning in Path of Exile 2 (2025), Grinding Gear Games

RELATED: US Department Of Defense Officially Designates ‘League Of Legends’, ‘Path Of Exile 2’ Parent Company Tencent As One Of Many “Chinese Military Companies” Operating Within The Country

Developed by Grinding Gear Games and released into Early Access on December 6th, the second entry in the Path of Exile series builds upon its predecessors foundations and presents players with a dungeon crawling experience of massive proportions, with a full six-act campaign preceding a sprawling endgame featuring hundreds of randomly generated maps filled edge-to-edge with the corrupted forces of Count Geonor.

Given his noted love of Diablo IV, it comes as little surprise that the aforementioned Musk would take an interest in Path of Exile 2, even going so far as to broadcast one of his play sessions to his millions of Twitter/X followers.

However, as Musk stumbled his way through his January 7th livestream, franchise fans began to note several oddities that called his claim of being one of the game’s best players – as reasoned by his level 97 account being among the Top Ten highest in the entire world – into question.

Elon Musk speaks with Eric Cartman (Trey Parker) about SpaceX’s plans to colonize Mars in South Park Season 20 Episode 10 “The End of Serialization as We Know It” (2016), Paramount

While a full, in-depth run down of the situation would likely come across as near-incomprehensible to non-PoE players, streamer QuinTV provided a succinct rundown of the situation via a video uploaded to his personal Quin69TV YouTube channel bluntly titled ‘Elon Musk is Lying About Being Good at Video Games’.

“Elon Musk’s character is currently level 97, AKA rank 12 on Hardcore, that’s permanent Death Mode, trade league [the in-game term for the seasonal league that allows for co-op play]” said the streamer. “Two weeks into the league, when people are playing the game, literally, they’re staying up 40 to 50 hours without sleeping, only playing Path of Exile, and they are the most try hard guys in the world, and the highest ranked player on the hardcore trade league was level 93.”

“And you’re thinking to yourself, ‘That’s kind of close 97,'” he continued. “Every time level you up, it becomes exponentially harder to gain experience. A lot harder, and a lot harder, okay? So these players, to get to 97, have to be playing the game every day, for the majority of their day.”

RELATED: ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ Series Director Claims Triple-A Studios Are “Really Terrified” Of Internet Critics Like Asmongold And The Critical Drinker: “When Somebody Starts To Critique The Game And The Corporate World, It Does Have An Impact”

“Currently, what is their highest ranked player?” QuinTV then inquired, moving to pull up the profile of the relevant player, Naxan#8017. “They’re level 97, the same as Elon Musk [a text clarification added to the video itself corrects the record by noting that, as of the video’s editing, said player was now level 98]. So, I mean, I figure he’s effectively been just doing nothing except playing Path of Exile.”

Following respective dives into further curiosities such as Musk’s failure to understand the game’s late-stage mechanics, his ignoring of extremely valuable items he received from defeated enemies, and his lack of any custom gameplay settings, QuinTV ultimately asserted, “and if you need any more proof that Elon is 100% boosted, he was playing the game today, inside of maps blasting, while simultaneously on an X space talking to like, some far-right wing part of some German government.”

“I don’t know, some political bulls–t,” he concluded. “I guess he’s just that much of a God Gamer.”

A two-headed horror bellows at its challengers in Path of Exile 2 (2025), Grinding Gear Games

Eventually watching QuinTV’s video for himself during a recent livestream, the aforementioned Zack ‘Asmongold’ Hoyt walked away from the report declaring, “So the question is, did Elon Musk play this account to level 97? The answer is very simple: No.”

“Unequivocally, without a doubt, if Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on X starting the day that he proves it for an entire year straight,” he then challenged the Tesla CEO. “Every single stream that I do. I will. Well, a multistream, also stream on Twitch too, right?”

After issuing this challenge, Asmongold further questioned to his followers, “I don’t know why Elon Musk did this. Well, I do know why, it’s an ego thing, right? But I don’t think that it’s the right decision to make, and I think it was stupid for him to have done this. The fact is that people respect authenticity more than they respect success. I don’t think there’s anybody that really gives that shit a much about being really good at video games.”

“I feel like [former vice presidential candidate for the US Democrat Party] Tim Waltz is a good example of this,” he said. Tim Waltz, being a big fan of Crazy Taxi was really endearing to a lot of people, and being a big fan of the Dreamcast, and all of that. I think a lot of people thought that was really cool, so you don’t need to pretend to be this like, ‘Elite Top Number One Gamer’ in order to have people that like video games respect you.”

“I think that we deserve, if he wants an apology, if you really played the game, play through the campaign again,” he affirmed. “Play through the campaign again, explain the systems in the game, and do it live, and you’ve gotta have a face cam. You gotta do it. You did it before with Diablo. Diablo is not so hard, right? But yeah, stream it. You gotta stream the whole thing. And not on X. And tell me ahead of time so I can react to it.”

Drawing his thoughts to a close, Asmongold concluded, “I feel like it’s a universal negative for him to do this and it just makes him look like an insecure asshole by doing it.”

“And it makes him look worse entirely, and I think that also him misjudging the complexity of the game and thinking that he could get away with and have people not notice indicates just a level of bad decision making,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk, I really like Elon Musk a lot, but this is embarrassing and very silly. It is, and it makes him look bad and it’s for absolutely no reason.”

Fire proves completely ineffective against the Count of Ogham’s forces in Path of Exile 2 (2025), Grinding Gear Games

As of writing, Musk has yet to formally respond to Asmongold’s challenge.

NEXT: CEO Of ‘Space Marine 2’ Dev Saber Interactive Appears To Confirm He Authored Comment Criticizing Modern Gaming Industry For “Overblown Attempts At Messaging Or Imposing Morals On Gamers”