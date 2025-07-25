8 Best Assassin’s Creed Games Of All Time

With the recent news that Netflix greenlit the live-action Assassin’s Creed TV series, fans are overjoyed. While fans had the chance of seeing the beloved franchise on the big screen back in 2016, it was a bit disappointing, to say the least. Fans are hopeful that the live-action show will do the franchise justice. In the meantime, let’s check out the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time to celebrate the news.

8. Assassin’s Creed Unity

One of the first games on the list is Unity, the 2014 installment in the franchise that tells the story of Arno, a young man who embarks on a journey to expose the true powers behind the French Revolution. At the time, the game was a powerhouse, boasting enormous crowds of NPCs walking through the streets in a near 1:1 accurate recreation of Paris. And it’s aged well, a great game to go back to when playing through the franchise.

7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

One of the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time goes to Valhalla, one of the more recent installments. This was a unique experience for players, as it took a step away from the stealthy aspect and put players in control of Viking raiders intent on pillaging their way through England. The action-packed gameplay told the tale of a biker searching for battle and glory, exploring an open world set in the Dark Ages. It’s the perfect game for new and old Assassin’s Creed players.

6. Assassin’s Creed Origin

Origin was one of the major turning points in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The game went from stealth-focused action-adventure to an open-world RPG with a size and scope that rivaled many in the genre. The story focuses on Bayek and Aya, who set out to find justice for their murdered son and wind up founding the order that would eventually because the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

5. Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The 2025 installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise quickly became one of the best of all time. Shadows offers two different protagonists, with quick-moving and stealthy Naoe and action-focused Yasuke. The game dials into RPG features again, offering skills to unlock and upgrades, as well as a wealth of customizations, romances, and various choices that can affect the game. While the story falls short, the experience is unlike any other Assassin’s Creed game.

4. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

One of the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time goes to Brotherhood, following the story of Ezio, a fan-favorite protagonist in the series. The game expanded on Assassin’s Creed 2, offering a larger version of Rome, new mechanics like swimming and property management, and recruitable allies. Ezio’s story is full of wit and charm, and even an updated combat system that had fans on the edge of their seats.

3. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

As we narrow down our top Assassin’s Creed games of all time, it’s hard to pick the number one spot. The next three are close contenders, with Odyssey coming in third place. Origins was such a beloved game, so imagine that, but in Ancient Greece. Players control Kassandra and Alexios, who are being hunted in a cat-and-mouse chase through beautiful environments, all while you maneuver through a nation dealing with large-scale battles in the name of Athens or Sparta. It’s one of the most tense games to date.

2. Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Next on the list is Black Flag, a completely unique and interesting take on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. After a long run of assassins, Ubisoft took a turn and tried its first-ever pirate protagonist. Here, the game is set in 1715 when pirates ruled the Caribbean and established their own lawless Republic full of corruption and greed. A young captain named Edward Kenway is the main character here, and players dive into a game full of addictive missions, ship combat, and beautiful soundtracks full of sea shanties.

1. Assassin’s Creed 2

Finally, the number one spot for the best Assassin’s Creed game of all time goes to the second installment, released in 2010. Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, vengeance, and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. While Brotherhood took the story to new heights, the second game was truly a masterpiece. Ezio’s story unfolded beautifully, with a rich world and dynamic playstyle, allowing you the flexibility to complete the mission the way you wanted. That, and the unforgettable ending to the entry, proved just how amazing the Assassin’s Creed franchise really is.

