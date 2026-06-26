Video Games

Sony’s Bungie Announces Significant Job Cuts Following Destiny 2 Final Update

Credit: Bungie Announces Significant Job Cuts, Destiny 2, Bungie

Bungie announces significant job cuts as the studio begins a major restructuring following the release of Destiny 2‘s final content update.

In a statement issued to staff and the wider community, the PlayStation-owned developer confirmed it was reducing its workforce after concluding active development on its long-running online shooter.

Destiny 2 Hit Highest Player Count, Bungie

While Bungie did not disclose how many employees were affected, multiple reports suggest between 40 and 55 per cent of the studio could be impacted, potentially amounting to several hundred layoffs.

The studio said, “With great sadness, we are announcing a reduction in force as we reorganize Bungie.”

“As the leaders of Bungie, past and present, we recognize Destiny 2 fell short of expectations these past several years. Following our final content update to Destiny 2, and with our future projects still in early incubation, we unfortunately could not continue operating at our previous size.”

The developer added, “We know this decision has a profound impact on the people affected, their families, friends, and teammates.”

Bungie said it would share more about its future plans at a later date, but stressed that “today is not that day”.

The layoffs follow several previous rounds of job cuts since Sony completed its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie in 2022. During that time, the studio has struggled to establish new projects beyond Marathon, its PvPvE extraction shooter.

Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

According to reports, many developers who had worked on Destiny 2 had already been reassigned to Marathon, while others were left with little work following the launch of the game’s final expansion and concluding content updates.

Internal communications reported by several outlets also suggest that some employees supporting Bungie through Sony Interactive Entertainment have been affected.

The studio’s future now appears heavily dependent on the new first-person shooter Marathon, which has reportedly underperformed since launch despite ongoing updates and efforts to attract new players, including the introduction of a dedicated PvE mode.

Beyond Marathon, Bungie has confirmed only that several new projects remain in early incubation, with none yet fully greenlit.

The latest cuts mark one of the most difficult periods in Bungie’s history and raise fresh questions about the long-term future of one of gaming’s most celebrated studios, which created both Halo and Destiny.