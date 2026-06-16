Video Games

Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early by Pre-Ordering

Credit: Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign (2026), Activision, Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 players will be able to jump into the game’s campaign ahead of everyone else, with Activision confirming early access for those who pre-order the latest installment in the blockbuster shooter franchise.

The full game is set to launch on October 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, but fans who secure their copy in advance can begin the single-player experience from October 16.

Infinity Ward Officially Confirm Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

It marks the return of Activision’s staggered release strategy, which previously allowed early campaign access for entries including Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III. The publisher has not used the approach for the last three Call of Duty releases, making its comeback notable for longtime fans.

According to Activision, the campaign introduces players to Private Park, a young South Korean soldier thrust into the horrors of warfare when North Korea launches a devastating invasion.

A description reads, “In the Modern Warfare 4 Campaign, you fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine mission descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate battle through collapsing cities and counteroffensives.”

The story also sees the return of fan-favourite Captain Price, who is now operating outside official channels.

Modern Warfare 4 Promises Grounded Activision

Promising “large-scale battles and covert missions” alongside cinematic set pieces and combined-arms combat, Activision said, “A hunt for revenge draws Price toward a weapon powerful enough to shift the balance of power.”

Elsewhere, Activision has confirmed that the more outlandish crossover skins seen in recent entries such as Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7 will not appear in Modern Warfare 4.

The company said, “Every feature, every decision needs to feel authentic to what Modern Warfare is. We’re committed to keeping it grounded and transparent.”

Modern Warfare 4 will also become the first Call of Duty title to launch on a Nintendo platform since 2011. However, the shooter is skipping PlayStation 4 and, following recent changes to Xbox Game Pass, new subscribers will have to wait at least a year before the game joins Microsoft’s subscription service.