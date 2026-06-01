Video Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Promises “Grounded” Collaborations to Keep the Game “Authentic”

Credit: Modern Warfare 4 Promises Grounded Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 promises “grounded” collaborations and cosmetics to ensure that the game stays “authentic.”

Earlier this year, Activision and Infinity Ward announced the newest game in the hit shooter franchise would be released on October 23, 2026, via Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, and now the game’s community team has made some promises.

In an official post on X, Infinity Ward tells players to “keep the receipts” after making this promise, showing their dedication to stop whacky collaborations.

Every aspect of Modern Warfare 4 is anchored in the game's narrative. Every feature, every decision needs to feel authentic to what Modern Warfare is, and that includes cosmetics and collabs. We're committed to keeping it grounded and transparent, and we want to hear from you on… pic.twitter.com/6hwcX9bWt1 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 28, 2026

The post reads, “Every aspect of Modern Warfare 4 is anchored in the game’s narrative. Every feature, every decision needs to feel authentic to what Modern Warfare is, and that includes cosmetics and collabs.”

“We’re committed to keeping it grounded and transparent, and we want to hear from you on what you’d like to see in our game.”

Over the years, the franchise has embraced collaborations with the likes of American Dad, Nicki Minaj, and Beavis and Butthead, but they have insisted that’s a thing of the past.

A fan replied: “Screenshot this tweet to throw at their faces whenever they decide to toss in Lady Gaga, Omni-Man, or some other goofy collaboration into the game.”

No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man. No Teletubbies. No SpongeBob. Keep the receipts. — CallofDutyCM (@CallofDutyCM) May 30, 2026

But the team responded: “No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man. No Teletubbies. No SpongeBob. Keep the receipts.”

Last summer, Call of Duty hinted that it would be focusing on the game’s “identity”.

They said in a blog post: “We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty.

“Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded.”

“That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously. We hear you.”