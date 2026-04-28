Video Games

The Fake OS Steam Sale Is Introducing a New Genre

Credit: Fake OS Steam Sale Event, InterfaceX26, Steam, Valve

Over the years, gamers have witnessed the birth of new genres. And thanks to the InterfaceX26 event, players can witness another trend in the video game industry.

The Fake OS Steam sale is a week-long sale that started yesterday, April 27, and will run through May 4, showcasing more than 150 developers who have teamed up to present their games to the community in a push to make a new genre.

All of these games have the Fake OS tag, which refers to simulating physical devices, such as desktops, phones, browsers, consoles, and more. Essentially, every game in the event simulates operating systems using a digital canvas to tell engaging stories.

And while it’s not an official Steam sale like Valve’s other events, the hope for this event is to encourage players to tag these games on Steam and help define the genre. However, it still features plenty of discounted games to push gamers into trying the genre out.

Hypnospace Outlaw (2019), Tendershoot, Michael Lasch, ThatWhichIs Media, Steam Credit: Hypnospace Outlaw (2019), Tendershoot, MIchael Lasch, ThatWhichIs Media, Steam

Some games that show off this amazing genre include 2019’s Hypnospace Outlaw, which is designed to look like a real internet browser that has you surfing through weird parts of the web. And right now, you can grab it for 75% off, only $4.99.

Orwell is another amazing example. In this game, players will use a fictional operating system to investigate the lives of citizens to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks. You’ll explore parts of the internet, researching their personal communications, and even access their files for information. It’s also 75% off, priced at only $2.49.

Orwell (2016), Osmotic Studios, Steam

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen new tags on Steam, with Valve adding “Dwarf” as an option thanks to recent games like Dwarf Fortress and Deep Rock Galactic. And now, you can help grow the genre, especially since the event has its own custom-built web app to help guide you through the tagging process in hopes of encouraging you to tag more in the Fake OS genre.