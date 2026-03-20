Video Games

Steam’s Spring Sale 2026 Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals

Credit: Steam Spring Sale 2026 Steam

Calling all gamers! Steam’s spring sale 2026 is live, and with it comes an abundance of titles that you need to get your hands on. Let’s check out some of the best deals you need to jump on.

While many of us might still be battling a cold front in our state, that doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of these amazing deals.

The week-long event began yesterday, March 19, and will end at 10 a.m. PT on March 26. This is more than enough time to scrounge around for great games in pretty much every genre you can think of.

But what are some of our favorite deals that we’ve come across? Easy, let’s go through them!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (2025), Ubisoft, Steam

Experience an epic action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi assassin and powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos.

While it has mixed reviews recently, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the newest release in the franchise. And now you can play it for yourself at a low cost, now that it’s 50% off, sitting at $35.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

Experience a visceral Campaign or assemble your team in the ultimate online playground with multiple Special Ops challenges and a mix of Multiplayer maps and modes.

Play one of the most renowned games in the Call of Duty franchise for only $5.99. This installation is one of the many that are priced 90% off during Steam’s spring sale 2026.

Dying Light

Dying Light (2015), Techland, Steam

First-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Roam a city devastated by a mysterious virus epidemic. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected.

Another game that is currently 90% off is Dying Light, sitting at only $2.49 when it’s usually $24.99.

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout New Vegas (2010), Bethesda Softworks, Screenshot via Steam

Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas. Enjoy your stay!

When thinking about the best Fallout game, New Vegas easily comes to mind for many fans. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, now’s the time with this amazing deal, sitting at only $0.99.

Halo: Master Chief Collection

Gameplay of Halo The Master Chief Collection (2019), 343 Industries, Screenshot via Steam

The Master Chief’s iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience. Whether you’re a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently 75% off, making it only $9.99. Take that as a sign to finally start your adventure with this memorable franchise.

Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019), Capcom, Steam

A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh-eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2.

While not a bundle pack, both games are currently on sale thanks to Steam’s spring sale 2026. Starting with Resident Evil 2 Remake, the game is currently 77% off, sitting at $13.79 comared to $59.99. As for Resident Evil 3 Remake, it’s currently 90% off, sitting at only $3.99.

Stardew Valley

Undiscovered Stardew Valley Secret Stardew Valley (2016), ConcernedApe, Screenshot via Steam

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?

If you know me by now, you know I will never pass up a chance to promote one of the best indie games out there in the farming sim category. Stardew Valley is truly an experience, and now you can enjoy it 50% off for only $7.49.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt RED, Screenshot via Steam

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world. The Complete Edition contains the base game, offering a huge, over 100-hour-long, open-world adventure, as well as both of its massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine, worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay!

Play the iconic RPG for only $9.99 thanks to Steam’s current sale!

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

The Division 2 (2023), Ubisoft, Steam

Join The Division in this open-world tactical shooter. Engage in intense cover-based combat, team up with friends, and build your ultimate agent to save Washington, D.C.

Thanks to Steam’s spring sale 2026, you can grab this game at 90% off, sitting at only $2.99.

Wandering Village

Wandering Village (2025), Stray Fawn Studio, Steam

The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful, post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?

Need another indie to grab during this sale? Wandering Village is the one to get. Thanks to the 50% sale, you can grab it for only $14.99.

Civilization 5

Civilization VII, Firaxis Games, Screenshot via Steam

Create, discover, and download new player-created maps, scenarios, interfaces, and more!

The Civilization franchise is a beloved turn-based strategy game, and you can now experience why it’s so famed, with it only being $2.99 instead of $29.99.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (2023), Electronic Arts, Steam

The story of Cal Kestis continues in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™, a galaxy-spanning, third-person, action-adventure game.

Experience this brilliant story while saving your bank account now that it’s only $6.99 instead of $69.99.

Sons of the Forest

The Forest (2018), Endnight Games, Screenshot via Steam

Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.

This survival horror experience is the perfect game to try on your own or with your friends. And now you can grab it for only $8.99 instead of $29.99.

Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland in order to survive.

Haven’t played one of the best games from 2019? Then take this as a sign to start today, now that the game is only $14.99 compared to $59.99.

Dave The Diver

Dave the Diver (2023), MINTROCKET, Steam

DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

It would be horrible if I didn’t include this stunning game. While it’s only 45% off, snatching up this game for only $10.99 is a steal.