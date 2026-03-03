News

Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Every Game You Need to Have on Your Radar

Credit: Nintendo Indie World Showcase Unsplash

This morning, March 3rd, Nintendo went live to share various games coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

The 20-minute video went through various indie games that fans have been waiting for a release date on, with some releasing later today! Let’s look back at everything we saw during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

March

The Midnight Walk (2025), MoonHood, Screenshot via Steam

Midnight Walk releases on March 26th and is a dark adventure with an eerie setting. Befriend a lost lantern creature to light your way through a world of wonder and terror. The game is handcrafted with real clay and animated in stop motion style, giving it an even creepier aesthetic.

Deadzone Rogue is a FPS roguelike in a sci-fi setting, releasing March 17th. Players must blast through swarms of hostile machines, combine powerful augments and elements to forge their ultimate build. With hundreds of builds and upgrades, each run feels unique, and is accompanies with an outstanding soundtrack.

April

Outbound (2026), Square Glade Games, Screenshot via Steam

InKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories releases April 30th and is a cozy slice-of-life game about running a small-town convenience store, inspired by early 1990s Japan. In this game, you’ll meet regulars, stock shelves, and watch the quiet, everyday moments turn into meaningful stories.

Outbound releases April 23rd, but the demo will be available later today, and it is the ultimate relaxing experience. If you want something to play where you just explore a colorful world and build a cozy home on wheels, then this is for you. Craft workstations, source energy from the sun, wind, and water, and customize your vehicle to grow crops and live sustainably. You can also have up to 4 players join you.

May

My Little Puppy (2025), Dreamotion Inc., Screenshot via Steam

May features some amazing titles, including Mixtape, which will be released on the 7th. On their last night together, three friends embark on one final adventure. Cruise around your town, make memories, and set the soundtrack of the generation with this breathtaking story.

My Little Puppy will surely bring tears to your eyes. Releasing on May 29th, the game is based on the director’s Welsh corgi, and sees players controlling Bong-gu. While spending time in dog heaven, Bong-gu suddenly catches hid dad’s scent. Players must help reunite the sweet puppy with his owner, coming across challenges along the way.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is set to release sometime in May, and a demo will be available later today to try. The sequel to the popular co-op railroad construction game is almost here! In the game, players can team up with friends to build a railroad through procedurally generated worlds and new biomes with bosses, upgrading not only the engine but also their character.

June

Denshattack (2026), Undercoders, Screenshot via Steam

June highlights only one game, Denshattack, which will release on the 17th. In this title, the player will flip, trick, and grind their train in a fast-paced, off-the-rails ride through a colorful Japanese dystopia. You must outmatch rival gangs, wreck shady megacorps, and take back the tracks.

July

Ratatan (2025), Ratata Arts, Screenshot via Steam

July was another month that only highlighted on game, Ratatan, which will relesae the 16th. The rhythm roguelike action game combines rhythm games and side-scrollers with online co-op that supports up to four players.

Sometime This Year

Grave Seasons (TBD), Blumhouse Games, Screenshot via Steam

Some games on the Nintendo Indie Game Showcase didn’t have an exact date, but were announced for sometime later this year. For instance, Heave Ho 2, the sequel to the beloved party game where friends grapple, swing, and help each other across maps, is set for sometime this summer.

Woodo is a charming diorama puzzle game where players place wood objects around a scene, bringing color and activity to life as they move through the story of Foxy the fox. This is another game set to release sometime this summer.

TOEM 2 sees players stepping back into the shoes of a curious photographer as they set out on a whole new adventure.

And Grave Seasons is also another game set to release sometime this summer, the highly anticipated title in the farming sim category. While offering a charming addition to the classic genre, this game brings a terrifying twist as the town has a supernatural serial killer that players must investigate.

Blighted (2026), Drinkbox Studios, Screenshot via Steam

An action RPG, Blighted, is set to release sometime in the fall. The stunning visuals paired with amazing combat make for a great game. In this title, players are the lone survivors in a world where blight has taken over. The setting is a western psychedelic landscape that offers intense combat that requires perfect timing.

Another sequel, Moonlight 2, is set to come out sometime this year and is another highly anticipated release. The game sees players in a new town with a whole new art style, yet the same concepts. The game perfectly balances shop management and dungeon diving, just like the first installment.

Today

Rotwood (2024), Klei Entertainment, Screenshot via Steam

But that’s not all! Let’s go through the games that not only earned a spot on the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, but are actually releasing later today!

Blue Prince is a popular game that is making its way to Nintendo Switch 2. The game has players navigating through shifting corridors and ever-changing chambers in this strategy game.

Rotwood, Klei Entertainment’s recent game, is heading to the Nintendo Switch 2! Behind the developers of Don’t Starve, Rotwood offers a similar artstyle but in a side-scrolling brawler. Players can experiment with gear and weapons to refine their combat style, and can include three friends to help them along the way.

If you miss the classic games but want something a bit modern, then you’re in luck with Minishoot’ Adventures. The stunning spin on the classic 8-bit game sees players controlling a ship as they fight their way from the shiny overworld to the deepest caves. You can improve your ship and overcome dungeon bosses to rescue your friends.

Stay in the know with the latest releases by checking back here for more information.