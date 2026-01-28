Video Games

Nintendo Revealed Two Unreleased Games Coming to Virtual Boy Coming in February

Credit: Nintendo Switch Online Virtual Boy Revealed Two Upcoming Games, Nintendo Press Release

Following the initial announcement last year, Nintendo revealed two unreleased games coming to Virtual Boy.

Nintendo Virtual Boy is heading to Switch and Switch 2 via their online subscription service next month, and both titles have never been released before. The infamous retro virtual reality console is planning on joining the service on February 17. Upon launch, there will be a total of seven games for the virtual reality system, including Zero Racer and D-Hopper.

#VirtualBoy – Nintendo Classics comes to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack February 17th! Check out the latest trailer to see the games and features coming at launch and later this year. pic.twitter.com/kS3PhFtaek — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 27, 2026

The Virtual Boy was originally released in 1995, but never really gained mainstream momentum and was quickly scrapped. The system quickly became a collector’s item, and its titles were hard to come by. But now, the system is back and ready for action.

While marketed as the first gaming VR headset, it’s more like a 3D tabletop display. To use, players rest their heads against the eyepiece of the console while the unit sits on a table. The games were also colored in red to match the console’s color.

Wario Land (1995), Virtual Boy Game, Nintendo

But for those wanting to get the Virtual Boy for those unreleased titles, be warned that they won’t be available right away. Instead, customers will get a sample of the games until they officially release, along with the seven other titles.

However, gamers will need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to access these games, along with the Virtual Boy accessory to view their stereoscopic 3D visuals. The Online Service plus Expansion Pack is $49.99 for a 12-month subscription. The membership will also give players access to an expansive library of retro games, including Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance titles.

Nintendo Switch Online Virtual Boy Accessory, Console, Nintendo Press Release

The other game players will receive with the subscription include Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, RED ALARM, Virtual Boy Wario Land, 3-D TETRIS, GOLF, and The Mansion of Innsmouth.

We also know a few more games that are expected to release down the line, including D-Hopper and Zero Racers. These games are Jack Bros., , Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, Vertical Force, and V-Tetris.

With the announcement that Nintendo revealed two unreleased games coming to Virtual Boy, fans are giddy. Whether you’re a collector, a fan of retro-style games, or just want to experience the previously canceled spin-off of F-Zero, it’s definitely time to grab Nintendo Switch Online plus their Expansion Pack subscription. Not only are the retro games perfect for nostalgic gameplay for gamers everywhere, but the chance to play an unreleased title is thrilling.